Polyglycerol Market is Likely to Upsurge USD 3,485.47 Million Globally by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth Forecast and Opportunity outlook

Polyglyceryl-3-monostearate (PGM) is a type of polyglycerol used as a surfactant and emulsifier in food products. PGM shows good and effective results in reducing the interfacial tension between oil and water, which leads to improved emulsion stability.

The global polyglycerol market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 3,485.47 million by 2029. The major factor driving the growth of the polyglycerol market is the inclination toward food additive consumption in the food & beverage industry, the rising popularity of polyglycerols in the cosmetics industry and growing awareness regarding the properties of polyglycerols.

Polyglycerol is a transparent, viscous and nonvolatile liquid made by dehydrating glycerol with epoxy intermediates using an alkali catalyst. Its fatty acid esters, safe, biodegradable and nonionic surfactants, are used as antistatic and antifogging agents in food packaging in the food and beverage (F&B) business. Mold inhibitors and emulsifiers are also employed in preparing baked goods, chewing gum and low-fat spreads. Polyglycerol is also used worldwide in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors due to its amphiphilic characteristics.

Polyglycerols have been gaining popularity and are widely used in the pharmaceutical industry as drug carriers and in the biomedical sector for regenerative medicines. On account of the rising prevalence of medical ailments and the increasing development of healthcare infrastructure, the thriving pharmaceutical industry is expected to provide the opportunity for bolstering market growth. Furthermore, several market players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to launch new products to cater to the requirements of the healthcare industry.

Recent Development

In July 2022, Oleon signed a land acquisition agreement with Central Spectrum. It was an important milestone for Oleon's continued growth in Malaysia. This will enhance the company to growth and expands its facilities

The Polyglycerol Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Taiyo Kagaku Co., Ltd.,

Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.,

NOVEL CHEM,

SPELL ORGANICS LTD,

Oleon NV.,

Spiga Nord S.p.A,

Salamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd.,

DSM,

Merck KGaA,

Croda International Plc and

International Flavors &

Fragrances Inc

Core Objective of Polyglycerol Market:

Every firm in the Polyglycerol market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Polyglycerol market Size and growth rate factors.

and growth rate factors. Important changes in the future Polyglycerol Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Polyglycerol Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.

Global Polyglycerol top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

Opportunities for Key Players:

Rising prevalence of medical ailments and development in the healthcare industry

Increasing adoption of polyglycerols as an additive in biofuel

The increasing adoption of polyglycerols as fuel additives to improve the performance of diesel engines is gaining popularity in the oil industry. A variety of diesel fuel additives are associated with bio-diesel fuel and/or petroleum-derived diesel fuel having one or more solvent(s) and one or more pour-point depressants. These pour-point depressants include polyglycerol ester, polyglycerol polyricinoleate, and/or polyglycerol esters of mixed fatty acids.

Key Market Segments Covered in Polyglycerol Industry Research

By Type

Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate

Polyglycerol Esters

Polyglycerol Sebacate

By Product

PG 3

PG 4

PG 2

PG 6

PG 10

By Application

Emulsifiers

Surfactants

Stabilizers

Non-Ionic Emulsifiers

Dispersants

Emollients

Wetting Agents

Thickeners

By End-Use

Cosmetics

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Key Industry Drivers:

Inclination towards food additive consumption in the food & beverage industry

The rising popularity of polyglycerols in the cosmetics industry

The use of polyglycerol as a humectant and thickener in the cosmetic industry also benefits from the growing preference for organic products. Sales of personal care and cosmetic products are also driven by the growing influence of social media and growing interest in health and cleanliness. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the growth of cosmetic items. Furthermore, emulsifiers derived from polyglycerol are also used as ingredients in cosmetic products. In addition, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong and China are among the top cosmetic exporters in the world.

Polyglycerol Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries in the polyglycerol market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand and the Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel and Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is dominating the global polyglycerol market with a CAGR of around 5.9% due to the growing characteristics of emulsifiers.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Polyglycerol Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Polyglycerol Market, By Type Global Polyglycerol Market, By Product Global Polyglycerol Market, By Application Global Polyglycerol Market, By End User Global Polyglycerol Market, By Region Global Polyglycerol Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

