How a father’s love anchors the life of a child
Doris Howe shares to readers the importance of fathers in familiesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The role of fathers in families is extremely important. Studies show that affectionate and supportive fathers greatly affect a child’s social and cognitive behavior for the better. Author Doris Howe also highlights that this book is not written to shame anyone who was raised in the absence of a father or any parental figure.
Doris Howe is a remarkable woman. She is a missionary for Youth With A Mission; a movement wherein Christians gather from across the globe from many cultures, age groups, and traditions, dedicated to serving Jesus. Doris Howe’s mission field is in Tyler, Texas at Loving Alternative Adoption Agency. Doris Howe has been an adoption caseworker. With her cause and work, she has aided young women who find themselves in unplanned pregnancies. Doris believes that God’s mission for her is to redirect the hearts of these young women into Jesus Christ; who is always there to help them. She has loved, educated, and prayed with these women. Doris Howe has another book published called The Shaws Multiplied.
Paul, an amazon customer, was moved by this book, as he says, "Thank you, Doris for elevating the voices of adoptees and families. I will never look at adopted people the same again, an eye-opener, powerful, and enlightening. It is the kind of story that will stick in your mind, and in your heart, for a very long time.”
An inspiring book with real-life stories of a father’s unconditional love. "Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make a Difference" by Doris Howe is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover. For more information about the author and her publications, visit https://dorishowe.com/.
