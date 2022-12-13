Discuss Named Leader in G2 User Research Software Winter 2023 Report

Leading Insights Platform Adds to High Growth Year With Recognition As Industry Leader

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, WA, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discuss, the leading purpose-built video platform for turning in-depth feedback into insights, has been named a Leader on G2’s Quarterly 2022 Winter Grid Report for the User Research Category. This recognition includes recognition as a high performer in multiple sub grids within the category - enterprise, mid-market, and small-business. In addition, Discuss received top recognition in the Consumer Video Feedback category as a High Performer.

Discuss moved significantly both to the right in the customer satisfaction scale, and up in the market presence scale as compared to every other vendor rated in both the User Research Software and Consumer Video Feedback Grids. Specifically, in four of the nine satisfaction rating areas, Discuss led all vendors, including NPS score, Ease of Doing Business With; Quality of Support; and Likelihood to Recommend.

“Our customer-first focus shines through in these latest rankings,” said Adam Mertz, senior vice president of marketing at Discuss. “It underscores our commitment and vision of enabling always on, world class qualitative research, whether live or self-captured, with our purpose built People Experience Platform.”

Here is what some customers of the Discuss platform are saying on G2:

“Easy access to 1:1 insight. Discuss helps me through all steps of internal qual work. I'm able to get my full team to connect directly with a consumer with minimal logistical work on my part. The platform allows me to support them with discussion guides and other materials to ensure they have a good experience,” Vice President of Global Insights at PepsiCo.

“Discuss is not only a platform, but an innovative research partner. The analysis features are stellar; they make storytelling and reporting infinitely easier and more efficient,” Digital Platform Specialist at Gongos, Inc.

“Discuss is the perfect one-stop shop. I like how easy and accessible the platform is for everyone (our research team + the clients),” Vice President of Operations at Wonderlust Collective, Inc.

Interested in experiencing the power of Discuss for your business? See for yourself why research teams across the world trust the award-winning Discuss People Experience Platform to turn insights into action. Schedule a demo here.

###

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.



About Discuss

Discuss is helping leading organizations, brands and agencies across the globe turn people’s experiences into insights. Hundreds of thousands of Market Insights, CX and UX professionals trust Discuss to go beyond data points and bring in-depth insights to life across their organization in real-time, transforming customer relationships. With Discuss, hundreds of global brands and agencies such as Unilever, Target, Ipsos, KraftHeinz, HP, Ford, and Mastercard are making more informed strategic decisions faster than ever before. For more information, visit www.discuss.io.

Meredith Bagnulo Discuss 303-513-7494 meredith.bagnulo@discuss.io