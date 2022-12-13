ProcessBarron Excited to Announce Official Launch of ProcessBarron Canada

ProcessBarron announces that it has established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Toronto, Canada.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessBarron announced today that it has established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Toronto, Canada. ProcessBarron Canada will continue serving customers through the electrostatic precipitator and air pollution control services through its SouthernField-Environmental Elements division. Since 2016, it has safely and successfully executed projects totaling over $15M (US) within every province. The company is excited to further develop new and expanded product and service opportunities in air, gas, and material handling systems.

"We are excited to announce the launch of our Canadian entity. We have worked diligently to register in each province and engaged with an Ontario-based company that guided us in the important areas of health and safety, and compliance. The US-based operations have partnered with customers across Canada for many years with our ProcessBarron and SouthernField-EEC brands, products, and services. This new investment in Canada reinforces our long-term commitment to our Canadian customers," said Ken Nolen, ProcessBarron's CEO.

ProcessBarron Canada is a turnkey service provider with expertise in custom-engineered solutions, end-to-end system optimization and design, onsite maintenance, support, and outage services. It proudly has one of North America's largest fleets of electrostatic precipitators (ESPs), with over 50 in Canada alone and over 1,500 total installations of air pollution control equipment across the world (including ESPs, fabric filters, and dry scrubbers). ProcessBarron Canada specializes in solutions for pulp and paper, mining, cement, biomass power, oil and gas, steel, and other industrial markets.

ProcessBarron-Canada is led by two industry experts, Ivan Stretenovic and Nerses Nersessian. Ivan serves as the Director of Operations and Sales. He has over 10 years of experience in field service work and design engineering for air pollution control equipment as well as 14 years of extensive recovery boiler ESP research. Nerses serves as Field Service Project Manager. He has 12 years of comprehensive professional experience in the areas of Project Management & Execution. Nerses is an accomplished leader in major projects in the power generation sector.

"Establishing our Canadian entity provides our clients with local technical expertise in critical equipment and a resident team that can quickly identify optimal solutions and provide greater access to our quality products and services. Our familiarity with local regulations and job requirements allows our team to safely and effectively perform inspection, maintenance, and turnkey installation projects across the country. We're really excited to add this unique capability to our company portfolio and continue to support our clients with the highest standard of quality that we hold ourselves to," said Ivan on the launch of the new entity.

ProcessBarron enables smart, clean, and efficient production. We are North America's innovative leader in custom-engineered products and expert field services. We've been serving industrial customers since 1981 through our safety-focused, professional, and technically advanced teams.

