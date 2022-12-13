Kubecost Named a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Cloud-Native Computing

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kubecost , a solution for monitoring, managing, and optimizing Kubernetes spend at scale, today announced it has been included in the list of Cool Vendors™ in the 2022 Gartner, Inc. report Cool Vendors in Cloud-Native Computing by Arun Chandrasekaran and Sid Nag.



“We are proud of the work we have done expanding access to Kubernetes cost monitoring at a time when more and more teams require them,” said Webb Brown, CEO of Kubecost. “To us, the inclusion of Kubecost in this Gartner Cool Vendor report is a testament to the challenges around Kubernetes and the innovative solutions we provide. Kubecost helps companies like Adobe, Under Armour, and Camunda save significant amounts on their Kubernetes spend.”

Gartner subscribers can download the report via the Gartner website: Cool Vendors in Cloud-Native Computing .

Kubecost has been expanding its product offerings rapidly recently, making its technology much more available. This includes:

Kubecost Cloud: The new hosted version of Kubecost is currently in limited availability, with GA expected in early 2023. Built in response to customer demand for a fully-managed solution aligned to organizations’ SaaS migrations, Kubecost Cloud accelerates Kubecost implementation and time-to-value. Kubecost experts host and manage customers’ data while handling all Kubecost operational duties, including maintenance and ongoing updates. This initial Kubecost Cloud launch is now in limited availability; those interested can sign up for early access now: https://www.kubecost.com/kubecost-cloud-limited-availability .





OpenCost, the industry-supported that Kubecost is built on, has seen rapid momentum. OpenCost has been onboarded as a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Sandbox project. Adoption has quickly followed: the project has hundreds of thousands of downloads, 3,000+ GitHub stars, and 2,400+ members of the Kubecost Slack community. OpenCost integrates with tools such as AWS, Prometheus, and Vantage. Amazon EKS: Kubecost is collaborating with AWS to deliver cost monitoring for Amazon EKS customers . Offered to all AWS customers without charge, Amazon EKS users can deploy an EKS-optimized bundle of Kubecost for cluster cost visibility and can receive Kubecost support from AWS as part of customers’ existing AWS support agreements. AWS customers can view Amazon EKS costs broken down by Kubernetes resources, including pods, nodes, namespaces, labels, and more. Customers can then provide their internal teams and business units with transparent and accurate cost data based on their actual AWS bill, and get customized recommendations for cost optimization based on their infrastructure environment and usage patterns within a single cluster. The Kubecost download numbers are available on the Amazon ECR Public Gallery .

Required Disclaimer:

GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and COOL VENDORS is a registered trademark of Gartner and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About Kubecost

Kubecost provides real-time cost visibility and insight for teams using Kubernetes. Tens of thousands of companies use Kubecost to monitor costs across all major cloud providers and in on-prem and air-gapped environments. Visit www.kubecost.com to learn more.

