eSentire Named First Managed Detection and Response Partner by Global Insurance Provider Coalition

/EIN News/ -- Waterloo, Ontario, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSentire, Inc., the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announced it has been named the first global MDR partner by Coalition, the world’s first Active Insurance provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes. Like Coalition, eSentire is committed to putting their customers’ businesses ahead of disruption by improving their ability to anticipate, withstand, and recover from cyberattacks. eSentire’s partnership with Coalition will give Coalition policyholders access to the top MDR services in the industry, providing advanced threat detection, investigation, and complete response to stop cyberattacks from spreading.

“Reducing the impact of cyber risk requires a new approach to insurance and operational planning. Underwriters at organizations like Coalition are turning to eSentire to reduce policyholder risk and establish a forward-leaning barometer of what good cybersecurity protection looks like,” said Bob Layton, Chief Channel Officer, eSentire. “We are thrilled that Coalition recommends eSentire to its policyholders and partners to enhance cyber resilience.”

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, the global annual cost of cybercrime is predicted to reach $8 trillion in 2023. Compounding this is the rising cost of damages resulting from cybercrime, which is expected to reach $10.5 trillion by 2025. Coalition has recognized that the best way for organizations to protect themselves from business disruption is to ensure complete attack surface coverage, 24/7 security expertise, and rapid containment mechanisms for recovery are in place.

“Coalition tracks the cyberthreat landscape very closely, and we see the digital risks to businesses growing and evolving,” said Matt Dort, Head of Security and Service Partnerships, Coalition. “Our partnership with eSentire helps us put best-of-breed solutions and services in front of our customers who need them most, furthering our mission to protect the unprotected.”

eSentire will tailor cyber-resilient MDR services for Coalition to reduce risk and increase the insurability of prospective and renewing Coalition policyholders. Insureds of Coalition electing eSentire’s MDR services have access to the following:

The world’s most complete threat response capability, with a Mean Time to Contain (MTTC) active security threats of less than 15 minutes.

24/7 complete attack surface coverage across network, endpoint, log, cloud, and identity signal sources.

eSentire’s Cyber Resilience Team comprised of 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) Cyber Analysts, Elite Threat Hunters, Threat Response Unit experts, and a named Cyber Risk Advisor, all personally committed to putting customer organizations ahead of disruption and improving their overall cyber resilience.

About eSentire

eSentire, Inc. is the Authority in Managed Detection and Response, protecting the critical data and applications of 1,500+ organizations in 80+ countries, representing 35 industries from known and unknown cyber threats. Founded in 2001, the company’s mission is to hunt, investigate and stop cyber threats before they become business-disrupting events. Combining cutting-edge machine learning XDR technology, 24/7 Threat Hunting, and proven security operations leadership, eSentire mitigates business risk, and enables security at scale. The Team eSentire difference means enterprises are protected by the best in the business with a named Cyber Risk Advisor, 24/7 access to SOC Cyber Analysts, Elite Threat Hunters, and industry-leading threat intelligence research from eSentire’s Threat Response Unit (TRU). eSentire provides Managed Risk, Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services. For more information, visit http://www.esentire.com and follow https://twitter.com/eSentire.

