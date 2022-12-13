Mens Grooming Products Market Sales to Top S$ 55.5 Bn by 2031-end|Key Players- Procter & Gamble Co, ITC Ltd & more

Mens Grooming Products Market to 2031

Mens Grooming Products Market 2022 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2031.

According to market research on men's grooming products, the global market is expanding steadily, with global revenue expected to increase 6.4% from the previous year in 2021. By 2031, the present US$ 55.5 billion in sales of men's grooming goods will have nearly doubled in value.

With a 12.6% CAGR and a 9.4% share of the global market, South Asia is predicted to be a lucrative market for manufacturers. Rising popularity of beard maintenance products and awareness about natural and non-toxic products are key trends in this space.

Consumer quest for ‘something more’ and a chain of technological advancements providing exquisite functionality have streamlined the current drive for devices in the beauty industry. The trend is advancing due to a highly efficient integration of technologically-enabled devices and diagnostics into already existing chemistry-based beauty brands. Device technology is actively functioning within the overall beauty industry, skin care being the forerunner.

A research report on the men's grooming products market would likely include an overview of the current market, including its size and growth rate. The report would likely discuss the major players in the market, as well as the trends and innovations driving the market.

The report would also likely include a discussion of the factors driving the growth of the men's grooming products market, including the increasing emphasis on personal appearance and the growing popularity of men's grooming among younger generations.

Key Companies-

• Procter & Gamble Co

• ITC Limited

• Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

• Unilever PLC

• Coty, Inc.

• L’Oreal S.A

• Edgewell Personal Care Co

• Beiersdorf AG

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Kao Corporation

• Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

• Reckitt Benckiser and more

Key Takeaways from Market Study

• Consumption of personal hygiene products is increasing significantly, coupled with increasing disposable income across the globe.

• In terms of product, shave care dominates the market with revenue share of 43.5%.

• Increasing demand for natural & organic products along with alcohol-free fragrances, and rising consumer preferences for specific products, are factors expected to contribute significantly to growing demand for men’s grooming products.

• The mid-price range segment is expected to remain the largest, registering a moderate CAGR of 8.3% in terms of value.

• Over 2021 to 2031, the fastest-growing distribution channel is predicted to be online retailing.

In addition to the market overview, the report would likely include a discussion of the different types of men's grooming products available, including skincare products, hair care products, and personal care products. The report would also likely include a discussion of the distribution channels for men's grooming products, including department stores, specialty stores, and online retailers.

Finally, the report would likely include a discussion of the challenges and opportunities facing the men's grooming products market, as well as a look at the future of the market. This could include a discussion of the potential impact of new technologies, changing consumer preferences, and other factors on the market.

Key Stakeholders

• Mens Grooming Products Market Manufacturers

• Mens Grooming Products Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

• Mens Grooming Products Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

• Industry Association

• Downstream Vendors

