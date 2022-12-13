NVBDC awards Eboni Edwards, from CBRE, “Presidents Award 2022”.
Eboni Edwards, Global Supplier Diversity Development Manager for CBRE, won NVBDC’s “Presidents Award 2022”.
Eboni Edwards has exceeded support expectations for NVBDC’s Veteran Businesses and Supplier Diversity.
We are excited for our Veteran-Owned businesses across the country that had the opportunity to connect with procurement professionals from all of these major corporations.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference on November 9th and 10th went off without a hitch and with full attendance. NVBDC is grateful to everyone that participated and celebrated Veteran-owned Businesses. NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference 2022 aims to bring together Supplier Diversity professionals and Veteran businesses in a face-face environment to provide procurement opportunities, develop business relationships, and educational opportunities.
— Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC
Weeks ago, NVBDC held Award nominations for various categories and were open for anyone to submit whom they thought were deserving of the award. Those award nominations were generated and announced at NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference.
Eboni Edwards, Global Supplier Diversity Development Manager for CBRE, won NVBDC’s “Presidents Award 2022”. The award was accepted live by Fred Daigle, Strategic Sourcing Manager for CBRE, during the awards ceremony.
PRESIDENTS AWARD:
The President and CEO review the activity of our corporations, individual corporate members, our
certified veterans, and our resource partners. Recommendations are solicited from all NVBDC team
members and submitted to the President and CEO for their deliberation and selection. Each awardee
has exceeded a set of standards and criteria well above normal expectations. This award is at the
discretion of the President and CEO and may be given multiple times. The set of standards and
criteria are reviewed yearly to ensure that we have an appropriate candidate for each award.
“For those that know me personally, you know how much this award means to me. As a military brat my parents are my true hero’s and to get this award on this special day is truly an honor. I can’t tell you all how much I love working at a company that lets me explore my passion with such vigor. And a company that really means what they say when it comes to the work of Supplier Diversity. Lastly, we all know that this isn’t a one-person award. My teammates, executives and boss all deserve recognition for the work that we do for suppliers across the globe. So, congratulate them too for all of the work in pushing our message forward. We are a newly formed team, but I’m excited about all that we can do together.
Thank you to all the Veterans for your service! And thank you NVBDC for this amazing award!”
Said by: Eboni Edwards, Global Supplier Diversity Development Manager, CBRE
NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference focuses on celebrating and honoring veterans. The Conference featured 1:1 Matchmaking, expert panelists from supplier diversity professionals, Vets- Night Out, and the celebration of the Marines’ 247th Birthday with a Luncheon.
For more information on how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB. Please visit our website: www.nvbdc.org or contact us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the original Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation of Veteran ownership and control exists.
https://nvbdc.org/home-page/nvbdc-presidents-award-eboni-edwards-cbre/
FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and RallyPoint
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
email us here