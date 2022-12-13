COP15 Press Conference: Indigenous-led conservation must be recognized in Target 3 language

Tuesday 13 December 2022 11:30 AM EST

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summary: As negotiations ramp up in the second week of COP15, WWF-Canada highlights the importance of support for Indigenous-led conservation and Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas in reaching a 30x30 target.

The government of Canada has committed to protecting 30 per cent of its lands and waters by 2030. But while quantitative targets are important, past approaches to establishing protected areas have focused on setting aside areas on a map without prioritizing Indigenous rights and title. At a time when urgent action is needed to reduce emissions and reverse wildlife loss, we need a new approach that advances Indigenous Peoples’ rights and priorities while providing maximum benefit for both biodiversity and carbon storage.

Join Indigenous leaders and WWF-Canada experts who will speak about:

How 30x30 cannot be a standalone target; protected areas planning must prioritize equitable and just conservation outcomes and advance Indigenous rights, priorities, governance and economies, including through the establishment of Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas (IPCAs), with full consent, participation and leadership of Indigenous communities when an IPCA is among their chosen priorities.

Examples from Indigenous leaders in three different regions on their conservation initiatives (see below).

What this means for target 3 (30x30) in the GBF.

WHEN: 13 December 2022

TIME: 11:30 - 12:00 EST

WHERE: Press conference room, 220D and live streamed here (open up on the full Youtube platform to submit questions)

SPEAKERS:

Steven Nitah , Managing Director, Nature for Justice

Stephanie Thorassie, Executive Director, Seal River Watershed Alliance

Nadina Gardiner , Cumberland House Cree Nation, Saskatchewan River Delta

Megan Leslie, President & CEO, WWF-Canada

James Snider, VP, Science, Knowledge & Innovation, WWF-Canada

CONTACT:

Rebecca Spring (rspring@wwfcanada.org/ +1 647-338-6274)

Tina Knezevic (tknezevic@wwfcanada.org / +1 416-873-8448)

WWF-Canada media@wwfcanada.org