Brian Paras joins SeqLL as Chief Business Officer

/EIN News/ -- BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeqLL Inc. (“SeqLL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SQL), a technology company providing life sciences instrumentation and research services, today announced that Brian Paras has joined the company as Chief Business Officer.



“Brian brings 30-plus years of product introduction & commercialization, global sales & marketing leadership, and key industry partnership & strategic alliance building to the company. We excitedly welcome him aboard the SeqLL team, to lead commercial development and business operations as we move forward with groundbreaking True Single Molecule Sequencing (tSMS®) applications”, said Dan Jones, SeqLL CEO. “Brian also benefits from highly relevant single molecule technology experience that he will be leveraging in this role.”

Prior to joining SeqLL, Mr. Paras held senior commercial leadership positions with life-science technology providers including Affymetrix, Covaris, Helicos Biosciences, Nabsys, and Caliper Life Sciences.

“I am thrilled to be joining the dedicated and talented people at SeqLL,” said Brian Paras. “I am impressed with recent technical advancements at SeqLL. I look forward to working with our team and industry partners to provide tSMS benefits to key genomic, transcriptomic, and epigenetic applications and areas of interest.”

Mr. Paras holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Bridgewater St. University and an MBA from Suffolk University.

About SeqLL Inc.

SeqLL Inc. (“SeqLL”) is a technology company providing life sciences instrumentation and research services in collaborative partnerships aimed at the development of novel scientific assets and intellectual property across multiple “omics” fields. The Company leverages its expertise with the True Single Molecule Sequencing (“tSMS®”) platform to empower scientists and researchers with improved genetic tools to better understand the molecular mechanisms of disease that is essential to the continued development of new breakthroughs in genomic medicine, and that hopefully address the critical concerns involved with today’s precision medicine.

