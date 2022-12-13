Balincan USA, Inc. Moves to Transform Service Delivery

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balincan USA Inc. ("Balincan" or the "Company") announces that Graham King, a highly recognized and long-time Services Industry leader, will take on the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. King brings over four decades of global experience in the services industry with leadership roles in OEMs, large and small service companies and distributors, to Tekumo, a wholly owned subsidiary of Balincan USA, Inc.

“The Services Industry has been broken for many years. Margin stacking, poor service quality and missed Service Level Agreements (SLA’s) are commonplace”, stated Mr. King. He continued, “Tekumo’s unique Software Platform, TekumoPRO, coupled with innovative service delivery strategies like TekTEAMS, aligns delivery closer to the OEM setting the new bar with quality, availability and SLA attainment”.

Chris Nichols, Tekumo CSO, added “We are excited to have Graham formally join the team. He immediately recognized the power of our enterprise level software, integrated with multiple pools of local skilled labor, allowing us to deliver customized solutions and real time data to a variety of end users. We become the ‘elastic’ service delivery arm for almost any technology-based OEM.”

The global IT managed service market size was valued at $239.71 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% from 2022 to 2030 to over $655.53 billion according to Grand View Research.

Tekumo is founded by a small group of successful entrepreneurs; Strings Kozisek (CEO), Chris Nichols (CSO), Phillip Dignan (President/CFO), and Jacob Beasley (CTO). This team brings a shared vision and shared history. Their previous ventures in the software, managed services, organic material manufacturing, retail and automotive verticals are currently generating over $300M in annual revenue.

The Company offers three main product lines. TekumoPRO is a platform that connects enterprises, retailers, and OEM’s with local skilled resources to install and maintain technology systems. It delivers a smarter dynamic workforce, intelligent automation, real-time visibility, and full integration into client service management systems.

TekumoSMART delivers on the complete service chain for smart connected devices. It installs, monitors and manages sensors, devices gateways, hubs, and data for multiple verticals including Multiple Dwelling Units (MDU’s), Quick Service Restaurants (QSR’s), Assisted Living, Retail, Hospitality, Utilities, Builders, Insurance, and Healthcare – all with 24/7 onsite support.

TekumoIQ provides real-time risk management and process management data from all connected assets, accessible via Tekumo dashboards or directly delivered into any end user ecosystem.

Tekumo is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Balincan USA, Inc.

Balincan USA, Inc (OTC: BCNN) is an alternative reporting publicly held company that wholly-owns Tekumo LLC.

For more details related to the Company, please see the Company's Current Disclosure filed with OTC Markets on November 14, 2022.

