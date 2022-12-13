Backblaze Opens New US East Data Region

Serves demand for storing data to more places for faster local access; offers free data egress for Cloud Replication.

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the leading independent storage cloud platform, today announced that it has expanded with a new data region in the Eastern United States.

The U.S. East data region provides more location choice overall, bringing increased access speed for customers based in the Eastern U.S. and greater geographic separation for backup data stored by businesses operating in other regions. The new region also helps provide an additional destination for businesses seeking to store copies of their datasets to two or more cloud locations for compliance and continuity needs. This Cloud Replication service is provided with free data egress, enabling customers to copy data across the Backblaze platform at no expense—making its cost-effective object storage even more compelling.

“Delivering more options for where and how our customers store data is part of the definition of ‘easy’ at Backblaze,” Nilay Patel, Vice President of Sales at Backblaze, commented. “We are also excited to deliver more choices for our new Cloud Replication offering, including free egress between any of our regions. I speak to customers every day, and I know they’ll be excited and eager to put our newest region to work.”

Data stored in U.S. East will reside in Backblaze’s newest data center, IAD 1, located in Reston, Virginia. This data center features an exabyte of capacity with room to grow further, and supports SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, and HIPAA compliance requirements to help ensure that data in the East region is safe and readily available for Backblaze customers.

“As businesses’ data storage and protection needs evolve, their methods and strategies will need to evolve with them,” said Gleb Budman, Backblaze CEO and Chairperson of the Board. “Storing copies of data to multiple cloud locations is becoming the new normal. The expansion of Backblaze’s multi-region cloud infrastructure means customers can replicate data more cost effectively with free data egress.”

The new U.S. East data region is available to customers today. The company also shared more information about Cloud Replication on its website and additional insights on the U.S. East data region on its blog .

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over two billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com .