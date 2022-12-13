Trax Named Food Logistics' Top Software & Technology Providers Award Honoree

Trax's transportation spend management solutions ensure cost and emissions efficiency and consistent cold-storage quality for food shippers

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trax Technologies , the global leader in Transportation Spend Management (TSM) solutions, today announced the company’s recognition as a Food Logistics Top Software & Technology Providers Award recipient . The award celebrates technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global food and beverage supply chain.

“Trax uses fully automated data insights to empower shippers to optimize the cost-to-serve of their global transportation networks. This ensures timely delivery of goods and provides cold-storage shippers with the service needed to feel secure as their freight moves around the globe,” said Josh Bouk, president, Trax. “Our technology makes it possible for enterprise shippers to balance the service needs of the business -- with the costs of those services and the impact those services have on our world. Service, cost, and emissions are the three legs of Transportation Spend Management delivered by Trax.”

Enterprise shippers depend on the reliable data that Trax provides from its innovative software, which is critical to smart decision-making within the supply chain. Helping with increased reliability and resiliency of the transportation network, Trax's cold-storage and food customers can see issues before they arise.

“The supply chain management software segment is projected to reach $18.04 billion this year, according to Statista. This includes all of the emerging software solutions such as barcode systems, FinTech, inventory control, mobile technology, robotics, wireless technology, and more,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “These providers and their solutions are being implanted to address challenges in the cold food supply chain, whether that be port closures, driver safety, or just simply automating a process.”

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Food Logistics’ Dec. 2022 print issue. Visit https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards to view the complete list of Top Software & Technology Providers and learn more about other Food Logistics’ awards.

About Trax Technologies

Trax is the global leader in Transportation Spend Management solutions. Trax elevates traditional Freight Audit and Payment with a combination of industry-leading cloud-based technology solutions and expert services to help enterprises with the world's more complex supply chains better manage and control their global transportation costs and drive enterprise-wide efficiency and value. With a global footprint spanning North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe, Trax delivers data-based visibility and insights, higher savings, and better control of transportation spend for shippers and 3PLs/4PLs of all sizes. For more information, visit www.traxtech.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Leah R. H. Robinson, APR

LeadCoverage

leah@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55b47a9d-2b94-4b57-9ec4-0db88ad401f7