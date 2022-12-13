FMT Insurance Chooses Betterview to Mitigate Property Risk

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMT Insurance (FMT), today announced they have selected insurtech company Betterview’s Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform to gain a more complete, actionable view of real property risk.



For over 100 years, FMT has provided strong coverage at a fair price for farmers and homeowners in Tennessee. However, like many companies today, they often struggle to acquire a clear, continuous view of real property conditions. So, in order to improve underwriting efficiency and augment their claims process with historical imagery, they sought out the right insurtech partner.

“The combination of high-quality imagery and workflow management tools offered by Betterview was exactly what we were looking for,” says Lora Clark, underwriting manager at FMT. “They give us a better view of risk at every stage of the policy lifecycle, from new business, to renewals, to claims. In addition, their platform gives us the consistent oversight that we need, saving us money on inspections and helping us mitigate fraudulent claims.”

Betterview believes its product will help FMT cut costs and optimize inefficient processes. “Insurance companies today need to make use of new technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, in order to remain profitable in the face of evolving risk,” says Betterview co-founder and chief operating officer Dave Tobias. “We are confident that the tools on our platform can help FMT to write better risks and to improve efficiency in the underwriting and inspections processes.”

About Betterview: Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform that leading P&C insurance companies depend on to identify and mitigate risk, improve operational and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle. By empowering insurers to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewal while focusing strategic action on critical properties, Betterview is transforming the insurance industry from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com

About FMT Insurance: FMT Insurance is a statewide property-casualty insurance company domiciled in Tennessee. FMT exists to provide good coverage at a fair price. We are devoted to maintaining a financially sound company that delivers honest and fair service to our policyholders, partners, and community. For more information, please visit www.fmtinsurance.com

