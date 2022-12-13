Uproar PR Expands Real Estate Industry Portfolio with New Proptech Client

Curbio joins the agency’s roster of real estate clients, seeking increased brand awareness and support for substantial company growth

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR, a forward-thinking, award-winning public relations agency that offers media relations, thought leadership, digital and influencer services to clients globally, today announces the addition of Curbio to its growing client portfolio. Curbio came to Uproar looking for elevated brand awareness as the company continues to experience significant growth.



Uproar works extensively with clients in the real estate industry – including global CRE companies, developers, realtor associations and the growing property technology sector. The Uproar team has a deep knowledge of the industry, successfully driving strategy and securing impactful media in local, trade and top-tier national publications. Uproar’s real estate clients include everything from startups to multi-million dollar companies.

For more than a decade, Uproar has driven meaningful results for clients in a variety of industries. The agency is leveraging its expertise in real estate, technology and emerging businesses to showcase Curbio on multiple fronts.

Curbio is a leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients. Curbio's expertise in pre-listing home improvements, combined with its proprietary technology, enables the company to complete pre-listing updates efficiently and reliably, so that realtors and their clients can sell their homes for more without the hassle of traditional home improvement methods.

Having experienced significant growth since it was founded in 2017, Curbio now serves 33 markets across 21 states in the U.S. with more expansions in the pipeline. The company also plans to double employee count by the end of 2023. With Uproar’s extensive experience in running successful real estate industry campaigns, Curbio saw the value in partnering with Uproar to increase brand awareness as it expands its market reach.

“With an increasingly competitive housing market, now is the time that real estate companies should be amplifying their services to drive new business,” said Catriona Harris, CEO of Uproar PR. “Our team of experienced PR professionals has spent years tracking housing market forecasts, developing relationships with key reporters and creating strategic PR campaigns that generate leads for new clients and deliver a strong ROI.”

“We knew Uproar was the right partner to help position Curbio as a leader in proptech and as a winning solution for real estate agents and their clients,” said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio. “As we grow the business, chartering double digit growth year over year, it’s important that we have a partner in our media relations strategy that will put our story in front of the right audiences both locally and nationally.”

To learn more about Uproar PR and Curbio, please visit uproarpr.com and curbio.com respectively.

About Uproar PR

Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, thought leadership and influencer marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. Prior to COVID-19, Uproar had a team of 50 across three offices in Orlando, Chicago and Annapolis. Adjusting to the needs and demands of its team and the new environment, it now has a team of over 60 full-time employees across 14 states. The PR agency works with a broad spectrum of technology, lifestyle, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality results and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, ChicagoInno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit www.uproarpr.com .

About Curbio

Curbio is on a mission to get every listing market-ready and sold fast, with zero payment due until closing. Founded in 2017, it has become the only pre-listing home improvement solution on the market that saves real estate agents, brokerages, and their listing clients time, reduces their stress, and enables them to unlock the true value of their listings with ease. Using technology to power their solution, Curbio simplifies the process of getting any home ready for market, allowing them to sell faster and for top dollar, with all payments deferred until the home sells. Curbio is a trusted pre-listing home improvement partner to thousands of realtors and leading brokerages nationwide, including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, Long & Foster, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and many more.

Media Contact

Hannah Young

Uproar PR

hyoung@uproarpr.com