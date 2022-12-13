3D Printing Modeling Software Market Size, Share, Demands, Trend, Key Players, Growth rate and Forecasts to 2028
PUNE, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D printing modeling software is 3D printer assistance software that designs complex 3D models by combining different shapes.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States 3D Printing Modeling Software Market
This report focuses on global and United States 3D Printing Modeling Software market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.
Key Players:
- ALTAIR
- Autodesk
- Parametric Technology Corporation
- Dassault Systemes
- Bcn3d
- FreeCAD
- Materialise
- Formlabs
- Rhinoceros 3D
- OpenSCAD
- Ultimaker
- Vectary
- SculptGL
- Rhino3D
- SketchUp
- Sculpteo
- OnShape
- Meshmixer
- FlashForge
- Pixologic
- I3Done
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global 3D Printing Modeling Software market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Cloud-based accounting for % of the 3D Printing Modeling Software global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Automotive was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.
Segment by Type
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
Segment by Application
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Academic Research
- Aerospace
- Others
By Region
- North America
- - United States
- - Canada
- Europe
- - Germany
- - France
- - U.K.
- - Italy
- - Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- - China
- - Japan
- - South Korea
- - India
- - Australia
- - China Taiwan
- - Indonesia
- - Thailand
- - Malaysia
- Latin America
- - Mexico
- - Brazil
- - Argentina
- - Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- - Turkey
- - Saudi Arabia
- - UAE
In United States the 3D Printing Modeling Software market size is expected to grow from US$ million in 2021 to US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Global 3D Printing Modeling Software Scope and Market Size:
3D Printing Modeling Software market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D Printing Modeling Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the 3D Printing Modeling Software market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
