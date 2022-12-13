Century Files Technical Report on Feasibility Study for Joyce Lake DSO Project

/EIN News/ -- THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

HONG KONG, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Global Commodities Corporation (“Century”) (TSX: CNT) and its 91.6% owned subsidiary Joyce Direct Iron Inc. (“JDI”), or collectively (the “Company”), are pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of the feasibility study report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Respecting Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (the “Report”) for its Joyce Lake Direct Shipping Ore (“DSO”) Project (the “Project”) located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador in proximity to Schefferville, Quebec. The Report was completed by BBA Inc., with input from Stantec Consulting Ltd., Goldminds Geoservices Inc., Pinchin Ltd., and LVM, a division of Englobe Corporation.



The highlights of the Report were announced in a news release dated October 31, 2022 and the effective date of the Report is October, 31, 2022. The Report is available under the company profile of Century Global Commodities Corporation on www.sedar.com and will be posted on Century’s website at www.centuryglobal.ca.

ABOUT CENTURY

Century Global Commodities Corporation (TSX:CNT) is primarily a resource exploration and development company with a large portfolio of multi-billion tonne iron ore projects in Canada, mostly discovered by its own exploration team. It has other non-ferrous metals properties under exploration as well as a well-established food distribution business (Century Food) in Hong Kong.

The Joyce Lake Direct Shipping Iron Ore Project

Joyce Lake, our most advanced project, is an open pit direct shipping iron ore project in Newfoundland and Labrador, close to the town of Schefferville, Québec which is serviced by a rail link directly to ocean shipping iron ore ports at Sept-Îles. The Project has completed an updated feasibility study in 2022 and is undergoing environmental assessment. Joyce Lake is held in a special purpose vehicle, Joyce Direct Iron Inc., in which Century owns 91.6%.

Century Food

Century Food is a subsidiary operation of the Company which started a few years ago and is a value-adding marketing and distribution business of quality food products sourced from such regions as Europe and Australia and sold in the Hong Kong and Macau markets.

