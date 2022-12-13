Dr Pierre Dentistry Opens New Dentist Office in Edgecliff, Sydney, That Delivers A Range Of Expert Cosmetic Dentistry Procedures

/EIN News/ -- Edgecliff, Australia, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr Pierre Dentistry was founded by Dr Pierre Khazin, who is a member of the Australian Dental Association, has over 10 years of experience, and whose training specialises in cosmetic dentistry, endodontics, and implant dentistry.

He has now opened his new dentist office in Edgecliff that provides general dentistry, orthodontics, holistic dentistry and the finest Cosmetic dentistry Sydney by offering patients a range of expert treatments including teeth whitening, masseter Botox, dental implants, and dental crowns in a unique and welcoming environment.

The Finest Dentistry Experience

Dr Pierre Dentistry uses Dr Pierre Khazin’s extensive education in facial aesthetics, smile design and implantology to create harmonious smile enhancements for his patients that always encompass the subtleties of the perfect shape, size, and colour of teeth to enhance their own unique smile.

He offers a selection of high-quality cosmetic dentistry procedures, such as:

Masseter Botox

Also known as Botox for the jaw, masseter Botox is utilised to temporarily block the nerve signals in the masseter, so the muscle is immobile and can assist in fixing a variety of oral issues.

The procedure is commonly used for:

Controlling teeth grinding

Reducing jaw clenching, pain, and tension

Reducing headaches

Creating a symmetrical facial shape by shaping a square jaw

Teeth Whitening

A person’s smile is usually one of the first things you notice about them, and Dr Pierre Dentistry understands how much a smile can affect your self-image.

Basic dental hygiene promotes a healthy, clean smile, but teeth will naturally discolour over time due to plaque, aging, and diet.

Dr Pierre Khazin and his high-quality teeth whitening Sydney will help you achieve a brighter, whiter smile.

Their professional teeth whitening services are completely safe and provide patients with a quick and cost-effective solution to dramatically transform their smiles and boost their confidence.

Dental Implants

A dental implant is a screw-like titanium or stainless-steel device that anchors to the jaw permanently and is an excellent restoration option for those who have lost teeth or have functional dental difficulties.

The procedure has numerous advantages, including boosting your confidence when eating your favourite foods, restoring functionality, and preventing long-term difficulties with neighbouring teeth or gums.

The other advantages of choosing Dr Pierre Dentistry for Dental implants Sydney are:

To increase your bite pressure

For more comfort and improved speech

You can avoid the inconvenience of dentures

Increased oral stability

They provide permanent tooth replacement

Restoring your confidence with a more balanced smile

Dental Crowns

Fractures and cracks are common in teeth with significant existing restorations or that have been subjected to severe strain, such as people who grind their teeth in their sleep or clench their jaw, and a dental crown is designed to prevent these weak teeth from breaking.

Dr Pierre Khazin will carefully choose a dental crown that is a precise match to the natural colour and contour of your tooth and offers several different material options, including:

A full metallic crown

Porcelain fused metal crowns

Non-metallic crowns

Each material comes with its own advantages, but all follow the same procedure of creating a physical helmet for your tooth that prevents cracks and fractures from spreading further.

So, if you are looking for Dental Crowns Sydney, consider Dr Pierre Dentistry, who endeavours to provide the best possible dental crown services with extra attention to detail.

More information

To find out more about Dr Pierre Dentistry and to see a complete list of their general dentistry and cosmetic dentistry services, please visit their website at https://www.drpierre.com.au/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/dr-pierre-dentistry-opens-new-dentist-office-in-edgecliff-sydney-that-delivers-a-range-of-expert-cosmetic-dentistry-procedures/

Dr Pierre Dentistry 177 New South Head Rd Edgecliff NSW 2027 Australia 0280544331 https://www.drpierre.com.au/