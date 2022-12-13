Brain Power Wellness Announces New Time Off Policy

Brain Power Wellness invests in its most valuable resource - its employees - with a new expanded time off policy.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Power Wellness, a school-based wellness company that supports healthier school environments, is excited to announce a new company policy that will support its team members in managing their own health and wellness by expanding the amount of time off.



Company employees will now enjoy a new paid time off policy that will more closely align with what the New York City Department of Education offers its employees. In addition to all seven national holidays and 10 PTO days, employees, whose duties range from supporting schools to hosting Brain Power Wellness retreats , will now be given 33 additional days off bringing the total number of paid days off per year to 50. The additional days off are a combination of national holidays and days that NYC schools are closed. This is a major increase from the ten they were previously allotted.

The new expanded paid time off policy applies to all employees at Brain Power Wellness and began in September of this year. The company revised the time-off policy to create a more efficient and relaxed work environment that supports employees, just as BPW aims to support school environments.

The executive team at Brain Power Wellness recognized the challenges associated with keeping all employees fully engaged during the months schools are out on breaks. Since most of the company's work involves going into schools and implementing movement and mindfulness brain breaks, employees work at their optimum level of engagement when the schools are in session. Therefore, the senior management team at BPW wanted to encourage time for employees to have time off to rest and recover.

“Our staff devote themselves to sharing wellness and healing with so many,” explains Dave Beal, Executive Director of Brain Power Wellness. “We are happy that this change allows our staff to spend more time with the people and things they love and to pour back into themselves.”

Since Brain Power Wellness retreats, such as school retreats, Certified Teacher Leader Retreats, Advanced Student Leader Retreats, and Executive Leader Retreats, are one way that the company helps to train others to combat mental, emotional, and mental stress for all people in school environments, it also wanted to ensure it was doing the same for its employees.

“I'm proud to be a part of a company that makes me feel valued and taken care of,” said Jessica Arroyo, a field coordinator for Brain Power Wellness who supports schools in the Bronx, New York. “Work-life balance is important for me, and I work for humans (not just management) who strive to create the best possible circumstances for our people.”

The significant increase in PTO allows employees to spend quality time with their families, travel, and engage in whatever it is outside of work that can help boost their creativity and joy. This allows employees to be more creative, motivated, productive, efficient, and have more energy when they are at work.

The U.S. approach to work and paid time off is much different than the rest of the world. In fact, as Brain Power Wellness reviews the importance of time off, 23% of Americans don't have paid time off, according to The Washington Post . Many European countries average between 27 to 36 days off per year, compared to an average of 10 days for companies in the U.S.

There are immense benefits to taking time off, including reducing stress, supporting recovery, boosting productivity, promoting balance, and re-prioritizing mental health.

It is important to Brain Power Wellness that the company is moving even more toward being unique in the U.S. As a company that is a wellness provider - of physical, emotional and cognitive health - BPW is constantly striving to support the health of its employees, practice what it preaches, and be a role model for other companies. By offering expanded time off, the company is committed to retention and growth and investing in its most valuable resource -- its dedicated, productive, and peaceful employees.

About Brain Power Wellness

Brain Power Wellness is a school-based wellness company that supports healthier school environments. Transforming partner schools through self-development, mindfulness, community building, retreats, SEL, holistic wellness, and brain training, Brain Power Wellness helps supports the entire school community of teachers, students, parents, and administrators and maintains long-term relationships with their school partners. Since 2007, it has impacted more than 25,000 teachers and half a million students in 500 schools.

