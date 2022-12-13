ibex Appoints Michael Thigpen as Senior Vice President of Channel Partnerships

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it has strengthened its investment in serving channel clients with the hiring of Michael Thigpen as SVP of Channel Partnerships.



In this key role, Thigpen will be responsible for growing ibex’s worldwide channel strategy and engagements. His primary duties will include creating new programs and incentives for strategic channel partner clients such as Zendesk, Uipath and Talkdesk.

“We are delighted to welcome Michael to ibex at this exciting time in our growth trajectory,” said Julie Casteel, Chief Strategic Accounts Officer and CMO at ibex. “Michael is jumping into a critical role for the company and will enable us to compete and win across a wide network of sales opportunities. This strategic hire underscores our deep commitment to partners and our focus on their success. Michael’s outstanding talents and expertise will help us ramp our partner enablement program and accelerate our go-to-market channel strategy around the world.”

Thigpen has spent the last 12-plus years in various BPO business operations roles, including IT Technical Account Manager, Sales Operations, Project Management, and Technology Partnerships. His passion for technology services coupled with his experience leading internal teams and outsourced partners has enabled him to proactively guide the evolution of clients and ultimately improve the customer experience journey. Before joining ibex, Thigpen built ground-up IT project management initiatives and established technology partnerships for TaskUs and TTEC.

Thigpen holds a B.S. and Master’s in Criminal Science from Columbia College. Early in his career, he worked in local and federal government public service as an Army veteran and Missouri Law Enforcement Officer.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

ibex

Daniel.Burris@ibex.co

Investor Contact:

Michael Darwal

ibex

Michael.Darwal@ibex.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efd7563a-e9a0-4eca-bc0c-902dd7ae460f