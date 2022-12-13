Matik Launches App to Create Personalized, Data-Driven Presentations from Within Salesforce

Matik App for Salesforce Lets Salesforce Users Create Google Slides and Microsoft PowerPoint Presentations in Minutes

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matik , an automation platform for data-driven content, today announced the launch of Matik App for Salesforce. With the app, Salesforce users will now be able to create personalized, data-driven Google Slides and Microsoft PowerPoint presentations for their prospects and customers, in minutes and without ever leaving their Salesforce instance.



As the leading CRM, Salesforce is the definitive source when it comes to account data for most companies, but pulling that data and turning it into compelling, personalized presentations for prospects and customers comes with significant overhead. Oftentimes, team members are forced to constantly switch between their Salesforce instance and their presentation editor, while also spending hours manually personalizing the content in a template and creating data visualizations to include in it.

Matik App for Salesforce automates the creation of these personalized, data-driven presentations. With the click of a button on the Salesforce account page, Matik pulls the data from Salesforce to create a Google Slides or Microsoft PowerPoint deck with personalized text, images, tables, and charts. All content in the presentation can be edited, including the data behind visualizations, using Google Slides or Microsoft PowerPoint. If data lives in other apps and data warehouses, Matik will be able to pull from there as well. The app also keeps track of the content created within Salesforce, so that users can easily look up past presentations and create reports to see the content’s influence on key business metrics.

“In the current economic environment, it has become necessary for sales and customer success teams to concretely show the value of their product, supported by data evidence,” said Nikola Mijic, Matik Co-Founder and CEO. “The effort required to create such data-driven content is a barrier that restricts teams from bringing it to all their prospects and customers. Matik App for Salesforce not only reduces the effort to a few button clicks, but through tracking, allows teams to quantify the direct impact it has on revenue.”

Matik App for Salesforce is currently available with Matik Enterprise. Examples of content that can be automated include quarterly/executive business reviews, renewal decks, pitch decks, and ROI one-pagers.

Learn more about the app at www.matik.io/salesforce .

About Matik

Matik is a platform that automates the creation of data-driven content, making it easy for anyone to tailor data and content to their specific audience. With Matik, teams can pull personalized metrics, text, charts, and tables directly into presentations and PDFs—just tell Matik who the content is for, and Matik will query the data and create the content. Established in 2019, Matik is setting out to make data accessible to all people, regardless of their technical level. To learn more, please visit www.matik.io .

Media Contact

John McCartney

Jmac PR for Matik

john@jmacpr.com

646-280-8573