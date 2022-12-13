Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,996 in the last 365 days.

Ideal Innovations, Inc. Announces the Promotion of Richard Syretz to President

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Innovations, Inc. (I3), a leading biometrics and forensics government contractor located in Arlington, Virginia, today announced the promotion of Richard Syretz to President. In this new role, he will lead the professional services business reporting to the Founder and CEO, Bob Kocher. 

"Richard has successfully held the positions of CFO and then COO for us over the past 15 years with great results and now, as President, he will expand the company to new customers and projects for 2023," said CEO Bob Kocher. "Richard's strategic vision will be supported by an experienced leadership team that will execute on growth initiatives in our core competencies of biometrics, various forensics disciplines including facial identification, and innovative science and technology solutions." Before joining I-3, Richard had a distinguished 25-year career at Raytheon Technologies, holding positions of increasing responsibility in corporate finance and programs. 

About Ideal Innovations, Inc.

Founded 24 years ago in 1998, I3 specializes in biometrics, forensics, and science and technology solutions to enhance national security for defense, law enforcement and intelligence organizations operating around the world. For more information about I3, please visit https://www.idealinnovations.com.

Press Contact:

pr@idealinnovations.com

Contact Information:
Rebecca Perlman
Senior VP, Forensics
rebecca.perlman@idealinnovations.com
571-480-5016

Related Images






Image 1: I-3 Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


I-3 Logo

I-3 Logo

You just read:

Ideal Innovations, Inc. Announces the Promotion of Richard Syretz to President

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.