Atlantic Management Company, Inc. Advises on ESOP Transaction for Feinmann Inc.

Feinmann Inc. Becomes 100% Employee-Owned Through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)
The Feinmann ESOP allows us to maintain our culture to create satisfied clients with high integrity while maintaining a strong, collaborative Feinmann team.”
— Peter Feinmann, President
PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Feinmann Inc. is excited to share the news that it is now 100% employee owned. Atlantic Management Company, Inc. (Atlantic) served as independent financial advisor to the trustee of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).
Feinmann Inc. is located in Lexington, MA, and began in 1987 under Peter Feinmann as "Feinmann Remodeling" and since then the Company has expanded its services and direction with a focus on design and build projects. Over the years Feinmann Inc. has completed more than 1,800 projects for over 650 clients. Additionally the Company has achieved over 110 industry awards including BRAGB Prism, Eastern Massachusetts NARI and National NARI, PRO NE and other national awards placing Feinmann Inc. as one of the top design-build firms in New England.
"The Feinmann team is excited to become employee owners. The Feinmann ESOP allows us to maintain our culture to create satisfied clients with high integrity while maintaining a strong, collaborative Feinmann team. We can now envision many years of continuing to serve the Greater Boston Design Build Residential marketplace."
Brady Finney of Atlantic noted, "We are thrilled to be a part of creating employee ownership for Feinmann and excited for the new employee owners. We can't wait to see the great things they will do for the Company as they lead it through its next chapter."
About Atlantic Management Company
Founded in 1968, Atlantic is a leading financial and transaction advisory firm that provides business valuation, ESOP and merger and acquisition services for privately owned middle market companies.
