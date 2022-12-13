System Integration Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
System Integration Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.9% In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GLOUD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global System Integration Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global system integration market. It examines the market based on its segments like service, end use, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 4.9%
The increasing adoption of system integration solutions by medium and large enterprises to implement, plan, coordinate, schedule, and improve IT solutions while boosting productivity is driving the market growth. The rapid digitalisation in industries such as the BFSI, and energy and utilities, among others, are also propelling the demand for system integrators. Moreover, the increasing investments toward automating and streamlining businesses are furthering the market growth.
In terms of regions, North America accounts for a significant share in the system integration market owing to the advanced IT infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The market in the region is anticipated to be driven by the increasing adoption of smart devices such as laptops and tablets, among others.
System Integration Market Segmentation
A system integration is a system that is formed by linking together various IT systems to function as one. In system integration, subsystems work together as a single unit in order to boost productivity and save time during operations. The role of a system integrator is to design and implement integration solutions.
On the basis of service, the market can be segmented into:
Infrastructure Integration
Building Management System
Integrated Communication
Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Network Integration
Others
Application Integration
Application Lifecycle Management (ALM)
Data Integration
Integrated Security Software
Integrated Social Software
Others
Consulting
Based on end use, the system integration market has been classified into:
IT and Telecom
BFSI
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Others
The regional markets for system integration include:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
System Integration Market Trends
The key trends in the system integration market include the increasing dependence on software-defined computing and networking by various businesses. Technological advancements in the e-learning sector and the emergence of various educational platforms are further accelerating the demand for system integration.
The rising funding of start-ups of system integration across emerging economies is likely to provide impetus to the market. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to be aided by the rapid development of data centres, along with the increasing penetration of artificial intelligence in the IT, telecom, and manufacturing sectors.
Key Market Players
The major players in the system integration market are :
Wipro Limited
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
HCL Technologies Limited
IBM Corporation
Capgemini SE
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Accenture PLC
others.
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
