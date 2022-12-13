The Abrahamic Business Circle Investors Roundtable Tel Aviv

Investors Roundtable Tel Aviv Investors Roundtable Tel Aviv Conference “Excellence in Strengthening Economic Prosperity - 2022” - His Excellency Ambassador Khaled Yousif Al Jalahma Investors Roundtable Tel Aviv Recognition of Excellence 2022 Investors Roundtable Tel Aviv at Hilton on December 7, 2022

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Abrahamic Business Circle concluded its first-ever business networking in Israel last Wednesday, 6th of December 2022 at Hilton Tel Aviv, Investors Roundtable Tel Aviv.

The high-level business networking was once again a resounding success and has created meaningful connections between its global members and special guests. The event boosted the flourishing of international business relations as they came together to foster economic prosperity. It was celebrated and well attended by global Members, Investors, Entrepreneurs, Scientists, Innovators, NGOs, Ambassadors and Diplomats representing more than 20 countries. The Abrahamic Business Circle is a global network of entrepreneurs and investors who come together to form a circle of trust, share knowledge and experience, and help each other grow their businesses.

The Ceremony was led impressively by Pavel Kulikov, Partner at PLL Legal & Cross-Border Practice and CEO at Matterhorn TF Group; and Eli Ovits, Founder & Lead Consultant at Altruists and an Advisory Member of The Abrahamic Business Circle. The business conference was opened by a beautiful interpretation of the National Anthem of Israel, Hatikva “The Hope”, by Violinist/Conductor, Hillel Bloch. A heartful message from the Founder and Chairman, Dr. Raphael Nagel, welcoming members and guests coming from more than 30 countries sharing the same vision in fostering economic diplomacy. The introduction of the Investors Roundtable Tel Aviv was delivered by its Global Ambassador, Joy Malka Rothenberg, Esq., reading the letter of commendation from the President of Israel, Mr. President Isaac Herzog, quoting “I commend and congratulate The Abrahamic Business Circle on your critical mission of building peace through commercial partnerships. I share your commitment to supporting the growing relations between the people of the Middle East.”

The program was inspired by the encouraging speech of His Excellency Khaled Yousif Al Jalahma, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Israel. The Ambassador, under the wise leadership of the country’s great monarch His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, may God protect and preserve him, was well-regarded for his efforts with “Excellence in Strengthening Economic Prosperity - 2022” as The Abrahamic Business Circle expresses its sincere gratitude and admiration for his exceptional leadership in nourishing economic diplomacy.

A Special Address was given by Yigal Unna, former Director General of Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) at the Prime Minister’s Office in Israel. Tal Aruety, owner and CEO at CRM Expert and a partner of Zoho Corporation delivered a presentation, “Fit Like a Glove Solutions with Zoho Platform”, and Lior Oren, Partner at (EBN & C0.) Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano & Co. Advocates explained “Israel-from Start-up to Scale-up Nation-Challenges & Opportunities”, while Sopheap Lao, CEO at DAVENSI presented to the audience the “Investments in the Web3 Economy”.

The in-depth conversations of “The Winds of Change in Education: The Promise of Innovation”, were shared by Dr. Raphael Nagel; Prof. Yuli Tamir, Former Minister of Immigrant Absorption & Education, and President at Beit Berl College; and Marcus Koehnlein, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Quarero AG and Head of Digital Business at United Grinding Group. Ofir Gomeh, CEO of Capital Nature took up “The Four Way Win – The Future of Decarbonization via Cross-Collaboration”. While the Founder – Strategy & Development at Tembo Power Ltd, Raphael Khalifa, and the President of Abundy Inc., Bukola Familoni both connected to the Energy Industry talks about “Tembo – Impact investments in Sub-Saharan Africa” and “Game Changing Solar Solution, Innovative 25 Years Battery Life” respectively.

Successful young business leaders like Fran Karlo Strajher, COO at Omnizon Networks presented “Omnizon, Your Connection to Success”; while Alvaro Saez, Co-Founder & CEO at HechicerIA launched "HechicerIA Opens the Door to a New Era in Digital Content Creation: AI for Artificial Cinema and Video Games".

The major media partner of the organization, i24News, CEO Frank Melloul congratulated The Abrahamic Business Circle’s journey describing “i24News, The TV Network of the Abraham Accords”, a.k.a. “The Camera of the New Middle East”.

The seasoned entrepreneur and investor, Leo Gleser, also the founder and President of ISDS Ltd. Kempis Inc., Eretz Habashan Tayarut Ltd, and La Ramat Hagolan Ltd., coached the audience with "Scaling Basic to Startup: One of the Most Challenging Stages in your Journey". Whereas "New Revenues Streams in the Sport’s Era" was delivered by the former Managing Director of LaLiga and Founder & CEO of OWQLO, Ignacio (Nacho) Martinez Trujillo.

The highlight of the program was carried out by the Guest Speaker, Prof. Daniel Chamovitz, President of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev with “ClimateTech: Science and Technology, from living in our desert to thriving in all deserts” and the program was winded up by its co-Founder, Dr. Tillmann Lauk, LL.M. pointing out the merits of joining the spirit of the Abrahamic Business Family.

Notable in the program was the voluntary testimonial of the successful merging of the companies of 2 members, Adnan Sawadi, Entrepreneur & Investor and CEO at Knowingo, and Pablo Bailey, CEO at OpenSpring. Inspiring words and motivational success stories of one of the deals done within the organization.

Finally, one of the initiatives of The Abrahamic Business Circle was the recognition of excellence, recognizing significant individual or enterprises whose dedication and contribution has created an influence on society through their innovative, inspiring, and creative ideas. At the Investors Roundtable Tel Aviv further celebrated the excellence of the following:

“Excellence in Driving Value in Multi-Jurisdictional Services, 2022” was given to (EBN & Co) Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano & Co. Advocates. The Abrahamic Business Circle recognizes the most progressive Law Firm and its forward-thinking legal practices in cross-border transactions. This recognition honors the expertise of the Lawyers of Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano & CO. Advocates in providing top-notch legal services.

“Outstanding Achievement in Business Technology Innovation, 2022” was given to Zoho Corporation. The Abrahamic Business Circle recognizes the remarkable milestones achieved in delivering exceptional results in a competitive market in business technology. This recognition celebrates the entire team for setting industry benchmarks for excellence.

“Best Innovative Platform in the new Digital Sports Era, 2022” was given to Ignacio (Nacho) Martinez Trujillo. The Abrahamic Business Circle recognizes Nacho who drives the industry forward through an array of projects in captivating a cut-through digital experience. This recognition demonstrates how his creative thinking resonated with his desired audience.

It was an exciting day for Members and Guests not only to share the common vision of tolerance, prosperity, and peace but also an opportunity for everyone to come together to celebrate, network, and build their connections.

A special thanks to Brig. General (Ret.) Avraham “Avi” Benayahu, the former Israel Defence Forces Spokesperson and the CEO of Bnayahu Strategy and Consulting Ltd; Patrick Malek, Executive Managing Director at Tradeluxe Ltd and one of the Advisory Members of The Abrahamic Business Circle; and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) for their unselfish and exceptional efforts in giving the event extra brilliance.

The next high-level networking event was announced to be on the 21st of March 2023 in Dubai, Investors Roundtable Dubai.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle is your global growth partner. The Abrahamic Business Circle is an exclusive organization, a Private Members Network focused on promoting global economic diplomacy through investments and continuously works with governments and businesses in the Middle East and around the World to boost global trade and investment. The organization is composed of Private Investors, Entrepreneurs, UHNWI, Royal Families, Corporates, and Diplomats. Its activities strive to demonstrate how entrepreneurship and investments from all parts of the world can make positive changes in triple sustainability around the globe. The Abrahamic Business Circle’s headquarter is based in Dubai with global members from 56 countries. The member-based organization is founded and chaired by Dr. Raphael Nagel, an Investor and Legal Consultant.

