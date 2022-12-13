Global Aspartame Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Aspartame Market Size to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the period 2022-2027SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Aspartame Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global aspartame market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like raw material, application, end-user, distribution channel and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aspartame-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 4.8%
Aspartic acid and phenylalanine, two common amino acids that are naturally present in many foods such as fruits, vegetables, meats, and eggs, are the building blocks of aspartame, a low-calorie sweetener.
Aspartame is used to sweeten chewing gum, beverages, yoghurt, and medications; while it has nearly the same number of calories per gram as sugar, it is nearly 200 times sweeter than sugar, hence requiring a small amount to achieve the same sweetness. This helps keep aspartame’s calories per serving to a minimum.
Aspartame Industry Definition and Major Segments
Aspartame is an ingredient in a number of well-known low-calorie foods and beverages. Coke Zero Sugar, Diet Barq’s, Diet Coke, Diet Coke Feisty Cherry, Fanta Zero, Fresca and TaB are a few examples of well-known Coca-Cola products that contain aspartame. Low-calorie sweeteners come in small, individual packets with amounts that are almost as sweet as two teaspoons of sugar. Aspartame is typically sold in blue packets and can be found in restaurants or coffee shops.
Aspartame was given the go-light by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 1981. Even children and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding can consume Aspartame. For those with diabetes, aspartame may be an alternative because it provides sweetness without increasing blood sugar levels.
Although, Aspartame is not considered suitable for those with the rare hereditary condition phenylketonuria (PKU), hence foods and beverages containing aspartame clearly state on the label whether or not they contain phenylalanine.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aspartame-market
By raw material, the market is segmented into:
• Aspartic Acid
• Phenylalanine
By application, the market is divided into:
• Beverages
• Dairy Products
• Confectionery Assorts
• Seasonings
• Medicine and Nutritional Products
• Others
By end-user, the market is classified into:
• Food and Beverages
• Healthcare
• Agriculture
• Cosmetics
By distribution channel, the market is segmented into:
• Supermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Departmental Stores
• Others
By region, the market is classified into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Aspartame Market Trends
Businesses today try to draw customers by removing sugar from their products and utilising labels that suggest their products have a tasty flavour without sugar any extra calories. In order to satisfy consumer demand and give sensory appeal, businesses maintain popular textures and consistency in products devoid of sugar. For instance, the Ingredion’s DULCENT™ aspartame, sucralose, and Ace-K sweeteners provide sweetness, functionality, and cost-saving objectives in a variety of applications.
Aspartame can be found in nutrition bars, dairy goods, sweets (including sugar-free puddings and gelatines, etc), drinks (such as diet sodas, light or low-sugar juices, etc), chewing gum, sauces, syrups, and condiments. Several different kinds of low-calorie tabletop sweeteners contain aspartame as well. The aspartame tabletop sweetener brands include Equal® (in the US), Canderel® (in Europe), and Pal Sweet® (in Asia).
Aspartame is sometimes added to prescription, over-the-counter medicines, and chewable vitamin products to improve palatability. In order to prevent aspartame from losing its sweetness due to prolonged contact with high temperatures, it should not be used in meals that require extended baking times.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global aspartame market include:
Ajinomoto Co.Inc
Nantong changhai food additive Co. ltd
Hermes Sweeteners Ltd
Ingredion Incorporated
Vitasweet Co.LTD
Foodchem International Corporation
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
