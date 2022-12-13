Global Guillain-Barre Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Guillain-Barre Syndrome Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Guillain-Barre Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global Guillain-Barre syndrome treatment market. It examines the market based on its segments like treatment, route of administration, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 5.4%
The market for Guillain-Barre syndrome treatment across the globe is driven by the rising prevalence of the Guillain-Barre syndrome in various regions. An increase in infections because of Epstein–Barr virus, and Zika virus, among others, is likely to spur the demand for treatment. This is further expected to propel the growth of the Guillain-Barre syndrome treatment market as these viruses are strongly associated with Guillain-Barre syndrome.
Factors like the increasing geriatric population and growing healthcare industry along with growing government support for rare disorders are likely to bolster the market growth of Guillain-Barre syndrome treatment. Meanwhile, a rise in new product approvals owing to the enhanced drug approval initiative by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approval is driving the market growth of Guillain-Barre syndrome treatment.
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Treatment Industry Definition and Major Segments
Guillain-Barre syndrome is classified as an autoimmune disorder. Generally, the immune system is geared towards fighting foreign particles, in the form of invaders like bacteria or viruses, to protect the host body. Autoimmune disorders refer to a set of disorders where the immune system miscalculates, and attacks unsuitable organisms in its own body. In this rare disorder, the immune system particularly attacks the nerves. Treatments vary depending upon severity and complications if any.
By treatment, the Guillain-Barre syndrome treatment market is divided into:
• Intravenous Immunoglobulin
• Plasma Exchange
• Others
Based on the route of administration, the market is categorised into:
• Oral
• Parental
On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segmented into:
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Others
Based on region, the classification of the market is into:
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Europe
• North America
• Middle East and Africa
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Treatment Market Trends
The increasing expenditure on health care infrastructure is anticipated to propel the market growth of Guillain-Barre syndrome treatment across the globe during the forecast period. There is a strong presence of key pharmaceutical companies in developed and developing countries and surging investment in research and development to produce novel products.
Regulatory bodies like the United States’ FDA are spreading awareness regarding the disease and treatment options, further propelling the growth of Guillain-Barre syndrome treatment market globally. Geographically, the North American region is likely to witness growth in the market share of Guillain-Barre syndrome treatment on account of the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and a huge patient population in the region.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global Guillain-Barre syndrome treatment market are:
CSL Behring
Kedrion S.p.A
Cellenkos Inc.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.
Hansa Biopharma AB
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
