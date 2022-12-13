At CAGR 5.5%, Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Size Will Boost US$ 8024.1 Million by 2028
The global enteral feeding formulas market size was worth USD 5,819.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 8,024.1 million by 2028
The report analyzes the global enteral feeding formulas market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global enteral feeding formulas market is segregated based on product, stage, application, end-user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into standard formulas and disease-specific formulas. In 2021, standard formulas dominated with a share of 53.7%. Based on stage, the market is divided into adults and pediatrics. The adult category had the biggest revenue share of 88.6% in 2021. Based on application, the market is divided into oncology, gastroenterology, neurology, diabetes, critical care, and other applications. In the market for enteral feeding formulas, the oncology segment had a significant market share in 2021. The market is divided into hospitals and long-term care facilities based on end-users. In 2021, the long-term care facilities had the largest revenue share of 56.3%. In 2021, North America's revenue share was 28.9%, which was the highest regional share. Growth in the burden of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and neurological problems is responsible for this income share. The market in this region is also anticipated to be driven by rising consumer awareness of the advantages of tube feeding for managing chronic health issues in the region.
— Zion Market Research
The rise in population, in patients with chronic diseases, and in the prevalence of malnutrition are expected to cause the Asia Pacific region to have the fastest growth during the projected period. Additionally, one of the primary drivers of regional development is the rise in preterm births in Asian nations. Furthermore, increasing healthcare spending in many Asian nations, including Japan, China, India, and Singapore, as well as increased awareness of better nutrition management, are anticipated to propel the market in the years to come. The popularity of enteral feeding formulas in North America is also fueled by a rise in the number of Americans suffering from gastrointestinal diseases. Key players in the global enteral feeding formulas market include Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A., Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Fresenius Kabi AG, Hormel Foods, LLC, Global Health Product Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., and Victus Inc.
Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Overview:
The digestive system is made up of the mouth, the esophagus, the stomach, and the intestines. Food is ingested through the gastrointestinal tract during enteral feeding. It may also refer to food consumed through a tube inserted into the small intestine or stomach. This phrase is frequently used in the medical field as an alternative to tube feeding. It is administered to patients whose injuries prevent them from orally consuming a typical diet but whose GI tracts are still capable of working. The patient can absorb nutrients and maintain an active GI tract through tube feeding. It might serve as a supplement or the total caloric intake amount.
Among the key factors anticipated to propel the adoption of enteral feeding formulas and subsequently accelerate market growth over the forecast years are an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases and an increase in the aging population, both of which are at high risk of several life-threatening disorders, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, liver failure, and renal failure. The adoption of enteral feeding formulae to meet babies' nutritional needs is also fueled by the rise in the incidence of preterm births, which is projected to propel the global enteral feeding formula market over time. One of the main factors influencing the introduction of enteral feeding formulae is an increase in the prevalence of malnutrition linked to greater ICU mortality. The market for enteral feeding formula is constrained by several concerns, including patient safety risks, enteral feeding difficulties, and the frequency of medication & feeding errors.
Recent Development:
In October 2020, Nestle Health Science introduced China's first protein-based total nutrition Foods under Special Medical Purposes (FSMPs) for malnourished people. The medication has been designed to treat the issue of inflammation and weakened immunity in patients, and it contains arginine, omega-3 fish oil, and nucleotides, along with other crucial nutritional components.
In June 2020, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc. introduced new flavors of "ENORAS Liquid for Enteral Use," including coffee and strawberry (ethical pharmaceutical for a feeding tube and oral administration). Based on the most recent nutritional research, the product is a concentrated (1.6 kcal/mL) polymeric enteric nutrition solution that delivers nutrients and energy in small amounts.
In September 2020, Victus, Inc. introduced "Abintra Care," specialized nutrition for daily immune support, which included a blend of important nutrients like vitamin C, antioxidants, zinc, and selenium. Additionally, it is fortified with 19g of protein overall, including whey protein and the conditionally necessary amino acids glutamine and arginine, which have been demonstrated to boost immune cell replication and protein synthesis.
Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Growth Drivers
The prevalence of chronic illnesses is driving market growth
The market for enteral feeding formulas is anticipated to rise as chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and coronary obstructive pulmonary disorders (COPD) rise. These chronic illnesses necessitate a lengthier hospital stay and recovery period for treatment. Patients who have trouble swallowing food are given external nutrients through the tube. Thus, it is anticipated that an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases will fuel global enteral feeding formula market expansion over the projected period. Additionally, the market for enteral feeding has seen a sharp rise in consumers due to the higher quality of the diet offered by tube feeding. Furthermore, as the number of senior citizens grows, so does the demand for tube feeding because these people are unable to eat orally.
Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Restraints
The presence of allergic content in the product is expected to restraint the market growth
A wide variety of formulas are available for feeding during enteral procedures, and using a formula on someone who is not a good candidate for it can have negative side effects. Some patients must take formulae that are appropriate for their condition because they have allergies to specific proteins and fatty acids (food allergies from offenders include milk & lactose, maize, eggs, tree nuts, soy, wheat and gluten, seafood, and shellfish). Thus, choosing the best recipe is more difficult, which slows market expansion.
