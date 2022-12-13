Prime Minister meets Dutch parliamentarians, Queen

VIETNAM, December 13 -

HAGUE — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets the Netherlands President of the Senate Jan Anthonie Bruijn, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Vera Bergkamp, on December 12, as part of his official visit to the European country.

PM Chính highlighted the strong development of the bilateral relations in politics, economy - trade, and security – defence, saying that Việt Nam always attached importance to and wished to strengthen the comprehensive partnership with the Netherlands in all fields.

He highly appreciated the support of the Dutch parliament in promoting multifaceted cooperation with Việt Nam.

Chính called on the Dutch parliament soon ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA); support the European Commission (EC) to remove the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) 'yellow card' warning on Vietnamese seafood soon; and encourage enterprises of the Netherlands to pour more investment in Việt Nam in digital transformation, green transformation, food and energy security, climate change response.

He proposed the Dutch parliament consider establishing a Netherlands – Việt Nam friendship parliamentarian group to strengthen trust and understanding between the two legislative bodies.

For their part, the Dutch parliamentarian leaders expressed their impression of Việt Nam's dynamic economic development and the increasing multifaceted cooperation between the two countries over the past time, speaking highly of the close collaboration between the Dutch parliament and the Vietnamese National Assembly.

They said they supported Việt Nam's role as a bridge promoting relations between the Dutch Parliament and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and expressed theỉ desire to promote cooperation between the two countries in responding to climate change and rising sea levels, especially in the Mekong Delta.

Businesses of the two countries need to tap opportunities from the EU fully – Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), they noted.

The two sides agreed to enhance the exchange of delegations, especially those from committees of the two legislatures, to share information and experience in law-making and supervision.

They said they believed the cooperation relationship between the two parliaments would become stronger in the coming time, actively contributing to promoting friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

PM Chính took the occasion to convey an official invitation from the Vietnamese NA Chairman to the Dutch parliamentarians to visit Việt Nam.

Meeting with Queen Maxima

On the same day, PM Chính also had a meeting with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, expressing his hope that the royal family and the queen will continue supporting efforts to boost the two countries' relations and its financial aid and technology transfer to Việt Nam.

Chính affirmed that Việt Nam attached importance to bilateral friendship and multifaceted relationships.

He expressed his delight to see the two countries effectively implementing the Strategic Partnership framework on climate change and sustainable agriculture, boosting investment and trade, and expanding cooperation to potential fields for sustainable development and responses to global challenges.

He briefed the queen on results of this meeting with Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The two sides agreed to promote the exchange of high-level delegations, implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and coordinate to organise activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of establishing their diplomatic relations in 2023.

The two countries would implement the Việt Nam - EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) effectively. The Netherlands supported ratifying the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and the early removal of the European Commission's IUU "yellow card" warning against Việt Nam's aquatic product exports.

They would also continue to effectively implement the framework of Strategic Partnership on Climate Change Response and Water Management, Strategic Partnerships on Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security.

The two sides reaffirmed the assurance of safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the region, and peaceful settlement of disputes following international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

For her part, Queen Maxima said that she was impressed by Việt Nam's positive achievements in socio-economic development, especially in its implementation of the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

She spoke highly of Việt Nam's implementation of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy and affirmed that as the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development, she would continue to support Việt Nam in implementing SDGs.

On this occasion, Chính conveyed the invitation of President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc to the King and Queen of the Netherlands to visit Việt Nam. Queen Maxima happily accepted the invitation and wished to have an opportunity to revisit Việt Nam soon. — VNS