Insights Into The Global Rail Transport Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Rail Transport Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Rail Transport Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Rail Transport Global Market Report 2022”, the rail transport market share is predicted to reach a value of $504.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The rail transport market is expected to grow to $633.36 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 5.9%. The global rail transport services market's growth is aided by the stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

Key Trends In The Rail Transport Market

Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology is becoming popular in the rail transportation industry to optimise energy usage, enhance operational management, safety and aid in cost reduction. These systems provide automatic warning, protection, operation, supervision, and control arrangement. They also aid in meeting stringent government regulations towards passenger safety. Around 60 million units of advanced driver assistance systems were produced globally. Some companies providing these systems for locomotives are Thales Group, Alstom S.A., Bombardier Transportation, Hitachi Ltd., CRRC Corporation Limited, Ansaldo STS, and SIEMENS AG.

Overview Of The Rail Transport Market

The rail transport market consists of sales of rail transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use trains to provide transport for passengers and/or cargo. Railroads operate either on networks with physical facilities, labour forces, and equipment spread over a wide geographic area or over a short distance on a local rail line. This market excludes street railroads, commuter rail, urban rapid transit, and scenic and sightseeing train transportation.

Rail Transport Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Passenger Rail Transport, Rail Freight

• By Distance: Long-Distance, Short-Distance

• By Destination: Domestic, International

• By End-Use Industry: Mining, Construction, Agriculture, Other End Use Industries

• Subsegments Covered: Medium-Distance Passenger Transport, Long-Distance Passenger Transport, Short-Distance Passenger Transport, Intermodals, Tank Wagons, Freight Cars

• By Geography: The global rail transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as China Railway Corporation, Duetsche Bahn AG, Indian Railways, JSC Russian Railways, BNSF Railway, Union Pacific Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Rail Transport Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides rail transport global market outlook and in-depth rail transport global market research. The market report analyzes rail transport global market size, rail transport global market growth drivers, rail transport global market segments, rail transport market major players, rail transport market trends, rail transport market growth across geographies, and rail transport market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The rail transport market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

