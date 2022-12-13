Global Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services Global Market Report 2022”, the commuter rail and public bus services market is predicted to reach a value of $359.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The commuter rail and public bus services market is expected to grow to $504.95 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 8.9%. The commuter rail and public bus service industry growth is aided by the stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

Key Trends In The Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services Market

Many bus service providers are introducing hybrid buses to reduce carbon emissions. Buses are generally powered by diesel, which releases CO2 emissions into the environment. On the contrary, hybrid buses utilise alternate fuel and do not require heavy investment like electric buses. A hybrid bus is powered by two alternate fuels or fuel combined with electricity, diesel-natural gas, or diesel-electric. In addition to that, these buses offer a quieter experience and lower maintenance costs. According to research by the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, hybrid buses offer about 40% improvement in fuel economy in comparison to standard diesel coaches and nearly 90% improvement over compressed natural gas buses. Major companies involved in the manufacturing of hybrid buses are Arriva Bus, Stagecoach, Volvo Buses, Allison Transmission, and Jinlong.

Overview Of The Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services Market

The commuter rail and public bus services market consists of sales of commuter rail and public bus services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate local and suburban ground passenger transit systems using more than one mode of transport over regular routes and on regular schedules within a metropolitan area and its adjacent nonurban areas. Commuter rail is usually characterised by reduced fares, multiple rides, and commuter tickets, and is mostly used by passengers during the morning and evening peak periods.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Commuter Rail Services (Metro And MMTS), Public Bus Services

• By Distance: Long-Distance, Short-Distance

• By Application: Adults, Children

• By Geography: The global commuter rail and public bus services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as

