Global Air Cargo Services Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Air Cargo Services Global Market Report 2022”, the air cargo services market is predicted to reach a value of $61.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The air cargo services market is expected to grow to $75.15 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 5.2%. Air cargo companies are increasingly using block chain technology to improve efficiency, minimise losses, and prevent damage to cargo.

Key Trends In The Air Cargo Services Market

Block chain technology allows air cargo companies to digitally track and record the change of custody for airline cargo containers, or Unit Load Devices (ULDs), as they journey between destinations. For instance, the block chain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) is pushing for a standardised implementation in the logistics industry. Large industry players such as UPS, FedEx, DHL, and Union Pacific have signed on with BiTA. Sita, an air transport communications and information technology company, estimates the possibility of using block chain technology to save $400 million a year for the air cargo industry.

Overview Of The Air Cargo Services Market

The air cargo services market consists of sales of air cargo services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use aircraft, such as aeroplanes and helicopters, to provide air transportation of cargo and mail on a contract basis over fixed international routes.

Air Cargo Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Air Mail, Air Freight

• By Destination: Domestic, International

• By End-User: Consumer Electronics, Retail, Third Party Logistics, Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare, Other End Users

• By Service: Express, Regular

• By Geography: The global air cargo services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Cathay Pacific Cargo, FedEx, The Emirates Group, United Parcel Service, and DHL Aviation

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Air Cargo Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides air cargo services global market forecast, air cargo services global market analysis and in-depth air cargo services global market research. The market report analyzes air cargo services global market size, air cargo services market growth drivers, air cargo services market segments, air cargo services global market major players, air cargo services market growth across geographies, and air cargo services global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The air cargo services market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

