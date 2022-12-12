Submit Release
Learning path for patent administrators

13 December 2022

Today sees the launch of a unique new training resource, the “Learning path for patent administrators”. Brought to you by the European Patent Academy, it comprises a series of 21digital booklets for self-learners and for participants in the Academy's training activities.

Designed to support paralegals, patent administrators and formalities officers pursuing the European patent administrator certification (EPAC), these booklets have been put together by a team of experienced formalities officers at the European Patent Office (EPO). The "Learning path for patent administrators" is structured to provide appropriate learning material to users at entry or intermediate level.”

The series covers the various stages of the patent granting process before the EPO under the European Patent Convention (EPC), as well as post-grant procedures. It also describes the PCT procedure before the EPO.

The information provided in the digital booklets is based on the EPC, the Guidelines for Examination in the EPO, the Official Journal of the EPO and the Patent Cooperation Treaty and its Regulations.

