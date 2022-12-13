“Hope in the Valley" To Be Featured in The London Book Fair 2023
Penelope Bourdillon conveys grief, healing and hope in the midst of mourning.UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After her beloved husband died, Penelope Bourdillon endured emotional turmoil and grief, but this little book tells how it is possible to have joy in one's heart even in the midst of abject sorrow.
Bourdillon shares some of her personal struggle during those dark days, and it is interspersed with poems; she hopes it will convey the emotional and spiritual journey which she herself went through during that time of grief and mourning, as well as her process of recovery. Her sincere hope is that it will encourage others going through similar situations and challenges.
This book will show their hurting souls how she used her faith and trust in God to find light at the end of the tunnel - or ‘Hope in the Valley.’
"I wrote this little book to try and help other people through the agony of losing a loved one." Bourdillon says. Her writings will surely help with healing and recovery, as she assures readers that they are not alone, and that she also had doubts, abject misery and anguish. She shares her belief that God is there with them in these moments, as in her case, as long as they trust in Him.
She encourages her readers to face their grief and feel it. She never claims that it is an easy journey, but as she says that if you put your trust in God He will give you stout boots in which to walk through the rough places.
She stresses how parting with a loved one is unimaginably painful but all through the book she tells how she herself put her hand into the Hand of God and how He gave her the strength and guidance for every step of her journey. She also gives practical suggestions of how to help lessen the agony.
About the Author
Penelope Bourdillon lives in Wales, in a beautiful and remote valley, in a converted barn where she has spent the last twenty years making an unusual and interesting garden, and her passion is to share it with others who want to find tranquility in this oasis of peace.
She has been interviewed on America Tonight Radio by Kate Delaney, as well as a television interview by Suzanne Lynn Cheesman and on Daily Spark with Dr. Angela Chester.
"Hope in the Valley" by Penelope Bourdillon