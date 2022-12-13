Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 11.7% By 2028
The global waterproofing chemicals market size was worth around USD 30,582.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 59,399.98 million by 2028
The global waterproofing chemicals market was worth around USD 30,582.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 59,399.98 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.7 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the waterproofing chemicals market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the waterproofing chemicals market.
Waterproofing Chemicals have found a crucial increase in application in the global construction industry where the focus on providing a developed and advanced infrastructure has increased owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization. Waterproofing chemicals enables the construction to be water-resistant and prevent the infrastructure from damage that could be caused due to prolonged exposure to water.
Waterproofing Chemicals have become a staple in the construction industry and rapid advancements in construction technology are expected to further bolster the demand for waterproofing chemicals over the forecast period.
Rapid urbanization and industrialization in economies have led to a substantial increase in infrastructure development demand which is subsequently driving the waterproofing chemicals market potential as construction activity increases. Emerging economies like India, China, and Brazil are expected to be the most notable markets for waterproofing chemicals in the world through 2028
Waterproofing Chemicals companies will face issues in attaining full growth potential as stringent mandates against the use of toxic chemicals are issued by multiple governments across the world. Most waterproofing chemicals comprise harmful chemicals that could hurt the environment and health of the human population as well and this is restraining the waterproofing chemicals market growth in the long run.
The pandemic of 2020 led to multiple restrictions in order to curb the spread of infections and simmer down the pandemic to manageable levels. Lockdown restrictions were imposed that restricted activity on a global scale and hampered multiple markets and this included the waterproofing chemicals market as well. Disrupted demand and supply chains, disrupted logistics, drop in supply of raw materials, restricted construction activity, lack of skilled workforce made it impossible to continue construction activity and hence led to the downfall of the waterproofing chemicals market.
The waterproofing chemicals market is expected to make a comeback at a stellar pace through 2028 in the post-pandemic era as the world returns to normal and construction activities across the world resume. New projects, as well as old ones, will see high demand for waterproofing chemicals as they approach completion.
The global Waterproofing Chemicals market is segregated based on chemistry, application, system/technology, and region. Based on chemistry, the global market is distinguished into Bitumen, Elastomers, PVC, TPO, and EPDM. The TPO segment has emerged as a dominant segment over the past years and will be maintaining this dominant outlook through the forecast period as well. The rise in the popularity of this segment can be attributed to its quality of containing no hazardous or toxic chemicals which makes it a perfectly sustainable alternative in the construction industry fits right into the sustainability trend that is enveloping the world at the moment.
The dominance of the Asia Pacific region over the global waterproofing chemicals marketplace is mainly due to the rising urbanization and swift industrialization of the emerging economies. Increasing investments in infrastructure development are expected to majorly boost waterproofing chemicals market potential. Rising construction activity due to rising support from the government to boost infrastructure is another trend that will govern the waterproofing chemicals market growth over the forecast period. India, China, and Japan are expected to be the most significant markets in this region and will lead the waterproofing chemicals market growth through 2028.
Key players functioning in the global Waterproofing Chemicals market include BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Mapei S.P. A, Carlisle Companies Inc., Soprema Group, Pidilite Industries Limited, Fosroc International Limited, Johns Manville Corporation, Drizoro S.A.U., Conpro Chemicals Private Limited, SIKA AG
Recent developments:
In August 2021, Sika a multinational chemical firm announced that it had completed the acquisition of Shenzhen Landun Holding Co., Ltd. which provides waterproofing solutions in the nation of China.
Global Waterproofing Chemicals market is segmented as follows:
On the basis of Chemistry
Bitumen
Elastomers
PVC
TPO
EPDM
On the basis of System/Technology
Preformed Membrane
Coatings & LAMs
Integral Systems
On the basis of Application
Roofing & walls
Floors & basements
Waste & water management
Tunnel liners
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
