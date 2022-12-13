Antioxidants Market is reaching US$ 5.7 Bn at a gracious rate of 4.5% by the year 2032 - PMR
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global demand for antioxidants is expected to witness a growth rate of 4.5% during the period of 2022 and 2032. Significant demand for property enhancement of plastic materials for application in key end-use industries is expected to remain a key growth factor for the market.
East Asia is expected to dominate the global market as the region is a key producer of plastic materials. Strong presence of key end-use industries, including automotive, paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, lubricants, etc., in East Asia is also driving the consumption of antioxidants in the region. Increased penetration of plastic utilization in automotive, construction, and other end-use industries will benefit the demand outlook for antioxidants over the coming years.
Key end-use industries such as packaging, construction, automotive, oil & gas, and others require parts with enhanced properties along with light weight. This factor is bolstering the market for antioxidants due to increasing consumption in plastic material production. Further, antioxidants derived from phenolic compounds are employed as an additive in the manufacture of plastic goods and composites.
On the flip side, the market for antioxidants is likely to face certain challenges over the coming years, such as a decrease in plastic usage, go-green initiatives by several nations, recycling of plastics, government regulations and standards for chemical industries, etc.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global market for antioxidants is estimated to reach a value of US$ 5.7 Bn by the end of 2032.
The alkyl phenol derivatives segment is estimated to account for more than 50% share of the overall demand for antioxidants in terms of volume.
The PVC application segment is set to expand at a CAGR of 5% through 2032.
Petroleum-based products are expected to account for 26.7% share of the overall consumption of antioxidants.
East Asia will remain a key consumer of antioxidants, with China itself accounting for 19.7% of the global demand.
India is expected to be the fastest-growing market with an anticipated CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2032.
“Demand for plastics is increasing from the agricultural sector for greenhouse cover shading and other applications, which can create lucrative opportunities for antioxidant suppliers over the coming years,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.
Competitive Landscape
Key market participants are focusing on expanding their production capacities and are installing production units in emerging economies to bolster their sales. Market players are also exploring new applications through product development to cater to the growing industrial challenges by providing application-specific solutions.
Key market players covered in the research study of antioxidants are BASF SE, Vinati Organics, Trigon Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd., Sandhya Organic Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Songwon, SI Group, UPL, Sarex, VDH Chem Tech Pvt. Ltd., Adishank Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Khera Chemical Industries, Cristol, Sasol Limited, Prakash Chemicals, Adeka Corporation, and Clariant AG.
Key market developments:
On October 2022, SI group announced the expansion of its production capacity of aminic antioxidants at the Rasal, India facility. The facility will produce Ethanox 4757 (octylated-butylated diphenylamine) primary antioxidant, which is used in lubricants, greases, heat transfer fluids, and others.
On May 17th, 2022, BASF announced the expansion of the production capacity for its Irganox 1010 at Jurong Island, Singapore. This will serve the fast-growing Asia Pacific and Middle East markets.
More Valuable Insights Available
Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global antioxidants market that contains an industry analysis of 2017–2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.
Key Segments Covered in Antioxidants Industry Research
By Type:
Alkyl Phenol Derivatives
2,4 DTBP
2,6 DTBP
Ortho tert butylphenol
Para tert butylphenol
Phosphite & Phosphonite
Tris(2,4-ditert-butylphenyl) phosphite
Bis(2,4-di-t-butylphenyl) pentaerythritol
Tetraphenyl Dipropylene Glycol Diphosphite
Phenolic Antioxidants
AO 1098
AO 3114
AO 1024
AO 1520
AO 1035
By Application:
Polyurethane
Polyester
Polycarbonate
Coating Resin
PVAC
PVA
PVC
Nylon
Polyimide
PEEK
Polyketone
PAEK
ABS
Polystyrene
Polybenzimidazole
Petroleum Products
Fuel & Lubricants
Industrial Lubricants
Greases
Engine Oils
Hydraulic Fluids
Transmission Oil
Others
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Pacific
Middle East & Africa
