National Ovarian Cancer Coalition Recognized For Financial Assistance Program
National Ovarian Cancer Coalition receives 2nd Annual World Ovarian Cancer Coalition Impact Award for financial assistance program for cancer patients.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month, the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition announced the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition is among this year’s recipients of the second annual World Ovarian Cancer Coalition Impact Awards.
The Charter Champion Award – This category recognizes the exemplary efforts related to one or more of the Coalition’s Global Ovarian Cancer Charter Global Goal areas: Global Priority, Best Possible Care, Family History, Information and Support, Data Improvement, and Rapid Diagnosis. National Ovarian Cancer Coalition was recognized for addressing health inequity through its financial assistance program.
NOCC CEO, Melissa Aucoin, shares, “We are honored to accept this award on behalf of our Financial Assistance program and NOCC’s commitment to easing the financial burden for anyone facing ovarian cancer treatment. We know that any cancer diagnosis can hinder an individual’s ability to pay for necessities like housing, groceries, utilities, and even childcare, leaving them forced to make care-altering decisions that can often result in poor outcomes.” Melissa also states, “No one should ever have to choose between medical care and essential cost of living expenses. Addressing health inequity is such a vital piece of the puzzle we all must solve. We are so proud to have partners like World Ovarian Cancer Coalition, along with our sister organizations around the globe, that do excellent work in moving the needle to ensure that ovarian cancer patients successfully navigate their care and that no one is ever left behind. We share this award with the entire ovarian cancer community and everyone who advocates for our cause from coast to coast.”
NOCCs’ critical resources, like the Financial Assistance program, would not be possible without the support of dedicated community members and partners. Together NOCC and the ovarian cancer community are making important strides to ensure that everyone has access to the care they need, no matter their background, location, or financial standing.
Elisabeth Baugh, past Chair and current Board Member of the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition, emceed the awards ceremony, “It is so humbling to see the work of the international advocacy community as we work to change the future of ovarian cancer so no woman is left behind, and it is my honor to be presenting the recipients with their much deserved awards.” Clara MacKay, CEO of the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition adds, “while COVID-19 has faded to a degree, continuing challenges in health care and the economy mean that our partner organizations are still facing enormous obstacles, and it is inspiring to see their dedication and resilience. As we said last year, we only wish we could present all the partner organizations we work with awards as they are extremely deserving.”
The awards ceremony was streamed on December 1st at 3:25pm UTC during the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition Partner Meeting. More information on the meeting and awards ceremony can be found here: https://worldovariancancercoalition.org/our-work/22-partner-meeting/
About the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition
The World Ovarian Cancer Coalition is a not-for-profit organization, formally established in 2016, working across the globe towards a world where every woman with ovarian cancer has the best chance of survival, and the best quality of life – wherever she may live. More information can be found on www.worldovariancancercoalition.org
About the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition
Since 1991, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) has provided support to thousands of cancer survivors, delivered millions of educational resources, and connected with countless local community partners to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. The NOCC is an influential national advocate for patients, survivors, caregivers, and their families struggling with ovarian cancer and remains steadfast in its mission "to save lives through the prevention and cure of ovarian cancer, and to improve the quality of life for survivors and caregivers." At the NOCC, our teal team leads with our values and unique experiences to provide support and education across all communities, ensuring that every woman is empowered to advocate for their health. For more information, please visit www.ovarian.org or call 888-OVARIAN (888-682-7426) and follow the NOCC on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
