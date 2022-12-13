Sanction Scanner Published an Annual Report for 2022 AML Insights

About

Sanction Scanner is an anti-money laundering solutions provider established in 2019. We aimed to provide cost-efficient AML solutions that all-size businesses can use. Today, we are happy to serve in more than 40 countries with global AML solutions. The principal goal of Sanction Scanner is, to fight financial crimes. With our solutions, companies know their clients, monitor transactions, and check adverse media data. As we know, financial crimes destroy the economy and cause human trafficking, drug trafficking, and terrorist funding. With Sanction Scanner Software, your company won’t let it do that. Join our family today, and together we create a better world without black money.

