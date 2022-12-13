Water Softeners Market Size Worth USD 13,558.77 million by 2028 | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Water Softeners Market is expected to reach US$ 13,558.77 Mn by 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The water softeners market is expected to grow from US$ 10,255.17 million in 2021 to US$ 13,558.77 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Hard water drastically lowers the life of appliances such as dishwashers, coffee machines, and water heaters due to the build-up of calcium and magnesium. Water softeners help in removing calcium and magnesium ions from hard water and are thus widely used in residential purposes and municipal applications. In addition, rapid urbanization, migration of people from villages and small towns to metropolitan cities, and surge in population in tier 1 and tier 2 cities have created a need for effective water softener systems. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), the global urban population has increased dramatically from 751 million in 1950 to 4.2 billion in 2018. These factors are driving the demand for soft water for various purposes, which simultaneously translate into a growing need for water softeners.

Atlas Filtri, A.O. Smith Water Technologies, Culligan Italiana S.P.A, 3M, Euraqua Europe, Water2Buy, Viessmann Climate Solutions Se, Cillit, Depurchem, BWT Holding GmBH, Whirlpool Corporation, General Electric, Ecowater Systems LLC, Kinetico Incorporated, and Harvey Water Softeners Limited are among the well-established players operating in the water softeners market.

Hard water is undesirable in many household and industrial applications. It requires more soap and leaves a dirty scum, which is difficult to wash out. Boiling hard water leads to the deposition of calcium and magnesium salts on boilers, pipes, kettles, and radiators, which can cause blockage and reduce the efficiency, and may even result in the bursting of boilers. Water softeners are used to remove metal cations such as calcium and magnesium from hard water. They are used to break calcium and magnesium salts and replace them with other softer minerals such as sodium and potassium.

One-fifth of the world's total use of clean water is accounted for industrial water usage, with a substantial portion of this demand coming from industrially developed countries. In addition, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, automotive, manufacturing plants, and industries all rely heavily on clean water. Therefore, they take extra care to meet their demand for clean water by using commercial-grade water softeners. The usage of such softeners ensures clean water quality, removes any particles present, and helps in the prevention of particle build-up in pipes. For instance, hospitals require a strong and reliable water softening system to ensure access to clean and healthy water. Water softening also saves energy and resources by providing demineralized water, which is safe to drink. The food & beverages industry has its own set of requirements and water purity levels for soft drink production. Thus, the rising industrialization in emerging economies propels the growth of the global water softeners market.

Based on type, the global water softeners market is divided into two categories. These categories include salt-based water softeners and salt-free water softeners. By application, the market is categorized into industrial, residential, municipal, and others. Geographically, the global water softeners market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa), and South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South and Central America).

Salt-free water softener chemically transforms the calcium and magnesium ions present in hard water so that they do not stick to surfaces and form scale buildup. They are easy to set up and require less maintenance, as well as less expensive than salt-based softeners. Thus, the increasing demand for salt-free water softeners is expected to become a key trend in the water softeners market in the coming years.

Based on type, the water softeners market is segmented into salt-based water softeners and salt-free water softeners. The salt-based water softeners segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020. Salt-based water softener is a filtration unit that converts hard water into soft water using the ion-exchange mechanism. It is used to remove hardness-causing minerals such as calcium and magnesium from the water.

