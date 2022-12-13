The antibodies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.31%
EINPresswire.com/ -- Per the research report published by MarketDataForecast, the antibodies market is anticipated to be worth USD 248.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.31% from 2022-2027
Antibodies are a protein that helps the body by not entering unwanted and dangerous substances. The immune system and bind produce these antibodies to unwanted substances to eliminate them from your system. B cells are helpful for the production of antibodies in the body. Antibodies are located in various bodily places such as lungs, tears, skin, saliva, and breast milk.
The increasing use of antibodies in biomedical research and rising demand for protein therapies drive the market forward.
Increasing clinical research for preventing and reducing various diseases in humans and animals drives the segment forward. Research is focusing on increasing the clinal trials for giving better antibodies to people suffering from chronic illness. In recent years most people are adopting protein therapies instead of traditional medicine for deficiencies in their bodies. Protein therapies have more impact compared to typical medicine. Protein therapy is given to people based on checking which protein is deficient in the body. Additionally, it also helps to prevent upcoming problems in the body. Increasing government approvals and increasing advanced technologies in the production of antibodies demand the market forward.
The presence and availability of different types of antibodies for our body support the product type segment.
Product type is divided into monoclonal antibodies, Polyclonal antibodies, and antibody drug complexes. Monoclonal antibodies are made in the laboratory and are clones of our body's antibodies. These are also used to boost the immune system. These antibodies are used to treat various types of diseases in the body. Increasing research on antibodies for different chronic diseases drives segment growth.
An increasing number of chronic and unknown diseases in the world supports the indication segment.
The indication segment is divided into cancer, autoimmune, infectious, cardiovascular, and CNS disorders. The cancer segment has the highest market share. It is one of the major chronic diseases with the correct medicine for the reduction. These people are taking antibodies to reduce the growth of the cancer cells in their bodies, which helps increase their lifetime.
Increasing adoption of antibody usage by the number of hospitals and clinical supports the end-user segment.
The end-user segment is divided into hospitals/clinics, research institutes, and diagnostics laboratories. The hospitals and clinics segment has the highest market share due to increasing awareness among the population about the use of antibodies and increasing healthcare expenditure.
Using antibodies in various applications supports the application segment.
The application segment is divided into medical, experimental, western blot, Elisa, radioimmune assays, and immunofluorescence. The medical and experimental segment has the highest market share due to increasing research and development of antibodies and increasing government investment.
Regional Outlook of the Antibodies Market
North America antibodies market has the highest market share due to the increasing development of innovative products and increasing cost-effective protein therapies. The North American antibodies market was valued at USD 63.55 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 114.26 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 12.45%. Canada has the highest market share due to the government's increasingly strict rules and regulations to approve the antibodies used by the people.
Europe is in the second position in the market share and is expected to reach USD 60.77 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 11.41%. It was initially valued at USD 35.41 billion in 2022. During the covid-19 pandemic, the demand for antibodies is more in Germany.
Asia Pacific is in the third position in the market share due to increasing chronic diseases and increasing research on antibodies for rare diseases. The Asia Pacific antibodies market was valued at USD 14.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 22.78 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.8%. India and China hold the maximum share in this region.
Middle East Africa has grown with a CAGR of 12.95% during the forecast period, and Latin America has grown with a CAGR of 8.41%.
Key Players in the Antibodies Market
Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Capstan Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Biogen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., and Sanofi SA are some of the key players in the Antibodies market
