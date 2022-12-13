The single-use bioprocessing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5%.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Per the research report published by MarketDataForecast, the Single-use bioprocessing Market is anticipated to be worth USD 8.79 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.5% from 2022-2027
Single-use bioprocessing is a part of the multiple steps involved in biopharmaceutical activities. It is an essential step in research and development for various purposes. The process involves steps like mixing, purification, upstream expression, etc., of the biopharmaceutical applications. From the initial steps of buffer to shipping, single-use bioprocessing is heavily used in biologics promoting the demand for the market. The procedure helps companies reduce research and production costs by replacing steel mechanisms with disposable plastic. In addition, the availability of vessels, consumables, lines, etc., with single-use bioprocessors helps reduce budgets for significant pharmaceuticals.
The pandemic had a positive impact on the global single-use bioprocessing market. The pandemic led to a need to develop vaccinations against the disease, so biopharmaceutical companies increased efforts toward research and developing the covid vaccine. The production of the vaccine requires the assistance of single-use bioprocessing techniques as it requires continuous technical support from resources like mRNA, DNA vaccines, vectors, etc. Therefore, the sudden increase in research activities helped the market's growth during the pandemic. However, the slight hindrance in growth was the replacement of single-use bioprocessors due to microbial infestation problems associated with plastics.
The need for single-use bioprocessing in the biomanufacturing industry to drive market growth.
The market for single-use bioprocessing is on the rise due to the several advantages of the process. The need for low-cost research procedures in biopharmaceuticals promotes the market's growth. Additionally, the SUBs have proven to reduce cross-contamination as they are of use, throw model, and easily disposable. Furthermore, compared to specific traditional procedures like the chromatography columns method, the SUB has lower costs and advantages like flexibility, efficiency, more dynamic operations in both upstream and downstream bioprocessing, and high consistency.
The application of bioprocessing in gene therapies and the storage and transfer of reagents support the market's rise.
Using SBU reduces the time-consuming procedures saving both money and time for the companies. The process is used in high-end biologics like monoclonal antibodies, mRNA vaccines, viral clearance, chromatography, etc. Additionally, the multiple applications and products of the business support its revenue.
The rising collaborations among key market players, investments in outsourcing like contract manufacturing, and the growing affordable options for SBUs promote the growth of the market.
Adopting bags and containers in storage and transportation are expected to help the segment's dominance.
The market based on products is divided into Media Bags and Containers, Filtration assemblies, Single-use Bioreactors, Disposable Mixers, and Others. The media bags and containers segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the flexible, customizable designs for bags and the rising need for transportation and storage. However, the filtration assemblies segment is also expected to have good revenue due to the need for proper sterilization and removal of viruses, debris, and other unwanted materials. In addition, the single-use bioreactors segment is also expected to grow significantly due to the reduction of cross-contamination.
The growing popularity of single-use tangential flow filters is helping the growth of the filters segment.
Based on application, the market is segmented into Filtration Storage, Cell Culture, Mixing, and Purification. The filtration segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period because the single-use filters have disposable elements and the use of filtration in depth filters and chromatography procedures. However, the cell culture segment is also expected to show significant progress due to therapeutic protein advancements. In addition, the mixing & purification segment is also expected to prosper due to its ability to reuse equipment and fast buffer preparation.
Regional Outlook of the Global single-use bioprocessing Market
The North American single-use bioprocessing Market is expected to dominate the market, followed by Europe. This dominance is due to the rising awareness regarding the procedures along with growing research and development activities and more investment in the healthcare sector among countries like the U.S. and Canada are expected to help the growth of the market in North America. The market size was estimated to be around 1 billion in 2020 and is expected to keep growing throughout the forecast period. Additionally, increasing product launches in the region are also helping growth. The European market is on the is due to the growing number of biotech companies; according to statistics, the number of companies in Germany in 2015 was 593, which rose to 679 in 2018. The growing research activities, along with expanding biopharmaceuticals, are helping the growth of the market.
The market in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are also expected to show significant growth during the forecast period, and the MEA region is expected to have comparitively slower progress. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow due to the growing initiatives from the government and the growing changes in lifestyle along with the rise in novel diseases. Additionally, countries like China and India are increasing due to the rise of chemical production and biopharmaceuticals. The market in Latin America is also growing due to rising manufacturing portfolios and technologically advanced products. However, the MEA market is expected to face slight hindrances despite the demand for cost-effective bioprocessing supporting market growth.
Key Players in the Global single-use bioprocessing Market
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, G.E. Healthcare (General Electric Company), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A, Merck Millipore (Merck Group), 3M Company, Eppendorf AG, Finesse Solutions, Inc., Applikon Biotechnology B.V., and Cesco Bioengineering Co., Ltd are some of the most significant players in the single-use bioprocessing Market
