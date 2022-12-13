Latin America Jewellery Market Size, Growth, Demand, Share, Industry Forecast 2023-2028
Latin America Jewellery Market Will Witness An Elevated Hype In Sales Due To Bandwagon Effect During 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El informe del estudio de mercado de Informes de Expertos titulado, ‘El Mercado de Joyería en America Latina, Informe y Pronóstico 2023-2028′, ofrece una visión estructurada del mercado, examinando sus diversos segmentos y variables clave como producto, tipo de material, categoría, tipo, uso final, canal de distribución y las regiones.
La investigación recoge un sólido pronóstico de la presencia de factores clave de éxito y limitaciones, sigue a los proveedores bien establecidos y las últimas tendencias de la industria que impactan en el objetivo de crecimiento del mercado global. También evalúa la dinámica del mercado y la relación entre la demanda de los consumidores y el precio del producto, junto con la auditoría de los modelos FODA y de las cinco fuerzas de Porter.
The market study report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Jewellery Market 2023-2028’ , gives structured insights into the market, examining its diverse segments and key variables such as product, type of material, category, type, end use, distribution channel, and key regions. The research gathers robust forecasting of the presence of key success factors and constraints, tracks well-established vendors, and the latest trends in the industry that impact the growth goal of the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, and the relationship between consumer demand and product price, coupled with the audit of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-joyeria/solicitar-una-muestra
Los aspectos más destacados del informe incluyen:
Visión general del mercado (2018-2028)
• CAGR para el período de pronóstico (2023-2028): 2,79%
Se estima que el mercado latinoamericano de la joyería expanda durante 2023-2028, impulsado por la creciente demanda de adornos premium y de lujo entre los consumidores. Además, se anticipa que el mercado objetivo en la región rondará los 8.200 millones de dólares en 2021 con el cambio en los hábitos de vida de los consumidores. Esta alteración en la dinámica de la industria se debe al aumento de la renta disponible de los consumidores y a su mayor gasto en productos y servicios de mejor calidad para mantener su estatus social en la sociedad.
Por lo tanto, para mejorar la apariencia física con productos de lujo está influyendo significativamente en los participantes potenciales para adquirir más adornos de marca digna y contribuir a la expansión del mercado de la joyería en América Latina durante el período de pronóstico. Así pues, las principales empresas realizan esfuerzos continuos para desarrollar productos y profundizar en la I+D con el fin de mejorar las oportunidades de venta.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-joyeria
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Jewellery refers to ornaments that are worn as personal adornment and for attractive appeal as a fashion sense, such as necklaces, brooches, rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets etc. These are formed from precious metals by molding and refining, then they are embellished with valuable stones.
By product, the market is divided into:
• Necklace
• Ring
• Earrings
• Charms and Bracelets
• Others
Based on material type, the industry can be segmented into:
• Silver
• Gold
• Platinum
• Diamond
• Others
Based on category, the industry can be segmented into:
• Branded
• Unbranded
Based on type, the market can be segmented into:
• Real/Fine
• Costume
Based on end-use, the market can be segmented into:
• Men
• Women
Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into:
• Offline
• Online
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Others
Market Trends
The projections for expansion of the Latin America jewellery market are quite evident in the target region due to abundance presence of recognizable and most prolific sources in Colombia and Brazil. With almost 70-90% market share of emerald and world-class gemstones in Latin America, the target market is protruding extension in beneficial horizons. Further, the market is expected to inflate with the effect of consumers’ demand patterns to acquire luxurious and out-of-the-box status symbol products.
This influence on the market is distinguished by potential entrants and existing companies for long-run profits and uninterrupted revenue streams. However, the jewellery industry is gaining immense popularity due to the bandwagon effect but the growing middle-class income and their desire to come in for status-worthy goods are contributing to market expansion during the forecast period in the Latin American region.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• Tiffany & Co
• Cartier SA
• CHRIST Jewellers and Watchmakers Since 1983 GmbH Company
• Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Company Limited
• Graff Diamonds Limited
• Others
The insights in the market research report provide growth possibilities, socio-political environment factors affecting the market, launches of products, new entrants dominating the market, and the presence of key companies driving the industry.
About Us:
Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.
Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.
