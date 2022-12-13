Bankston Motor Homes Inc. announces RV Giveaway Winner!
Largest Alabama Family-Owned Dealership in Celebrates Gadsden Grand Opening with RV Giveaway worth over $20,000!
We wanted to do something big to commemorate this milestone. It’s the largest facility we’ve invested in, and an RV Giveaway seemed like the right way to launch this next phase of our company.”GADSDEN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bankston Motor Homes Inc. opened a new location to service their growing customer base of thousands in the Tennessee and Alabama area. The 49,000 square foot facility features two twenty-seven foot wide by fifty-foot long heated and enclosed delivery bays to provide a first-class delivery experience when customers pick up their new RV.
— Mr. Chase Baerlin- President
This twenty-six-acre Gadsden location also has two fully covered fifty feet drop off lanes, along with twelve fully enclosed service bays that are twenty-five feet wide by fifty-feet long to facilitate the growing service needs due to the RV industry’s explosive growth.
The newest location in the Bankston Motor Homes family-owned business represents a fifteen-million-dollar investment. Chase Baerlin, President of Bankston Motor Homes, was asked why the company decided to give away an RV to promote the new location. Chase responded, “We felt like we wanted to do something big to commemorate this milestone. It’s the largest facility we’ve invested in, so far, and an RV Giveaway seemed like the right way to launch this next phase of our company.”
Mr. Phillip Wright of Boaz was the lucky winner & claimed his prize on Wednesday November 29th at the Gadsden location. When asked about winning the almost $21,000 RV, Phillip responded, “This is a great surprise! When I entered, I hoped to win- but you don’t expect to be the one when the name is actually drawn. Thank you to Bankston Motor Homes for giving us this amazing prize.”
The Attalla/Gadsden location was part of the vision shared by Harrison Bankston, founder and president emeritus. The grand opening celebration on Friday September 16th was attended by several dignitaries including Governor Kay Ivey and the Mayor of Attalla, Larry Means.
Bankston Motor Homes Inc. recently celebrated its 52nd anniversary with remarkable accomplishments such as being the #1 family-owned dealer in Alabama, and being a Best in Business Award Winner, along with countless industry awards.
About Bankston Motor Homes Inc, one of the largest family-owned RV Dealership in the southeast: Bankston Motor Homes has over 900 new & pre-owned RVs in stock for customers to choose from. The RV company currently has locations in Huntsville, AL, Warrior, AL, Florence, AL, Nashville, TN, and Ardmore, TN. The Albertville, AL location has been growing for several years and will be migrating to the new Attalla/Gadsden location since it is so close. Bankston Motor Homes carries many of the nation’s top RV brands such as Tiffin, Forest River, Thor Motor Coach, Winnebago, Keystone, Alliance RV, Entegra, Coachmen, Lance, and many others.
