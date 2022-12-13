Submit Release
Alleged Pan Am Flight 103 Bombmaker in U.S. Custody

Today is an important day for justice. Following an intensive diplomatic effort, Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir al-Marimi is in U.S. custody to face trial for his alleged role in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103. The bombing resulted in the deaths of 270 people nearly 34 years ago on December 21, 1988. The victims came from 21 nations and included 35 students from Syracuse University returning home to spend the holidays with their families, two Diplomatic Security Agents from the State Department, a CIA officer, and 11 residents of Lockerbie, Scotland.

We wish to thank all those who played a role in ensuring Mas’ud faces justice in the United States. The prosecution of Mas’ud is the product of years of cooperation between U.S. and Scottish authorities and the efforts of Libyan authorities over many years. I want to particularly express my gratitude for the tireless work of the U.S. Department of Justice to pursue and prosecute Mas’ud.

The United States has never and will never stop seeking justice on behalf of the American people. My first priority is the safety and security of our citizens overseas, and we will remain clear-eyed and focused with our partners in pursuing those who would seek to do us harm.

