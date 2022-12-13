Submit Release
Special Presidential Advisor Christopher J. Dodd’s Meeting with Mexican President López Obrador

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas Christopher J. Dodd met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador today in Mexico City. Special Presidential Advisor Dodd congratulated President López Obrador on the bicentennial of diplomatic relations between the United States and Mexico and expressed the U.S. government’s intention to increase our cooperation based on shared democratic values. He also spoke to President López Obrador about the unparalleled opportunity to drive regional goals on migration, climate, and economic competitiveness, while accelerating our region’s clean energy transition. Special Presidential Advisor Dodd raised other issues including humane and hemispheric migration management, support for Haiti, and continued U.S.-Mexico collaboration to advance the priorities outlined in the U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue and the U.S.-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue.

