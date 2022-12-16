Submit Release
ZXEREX Announces IMPAIR-ID™ - a Science-based Employee Impairment Screening System

Maintaining power

Safety is essential

No margin for error

ZXEREX Neuroscience and AI data analytics deliver rapid, accurate, and non-invasive impairment screening to keep the workplace safe

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, US, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZXEREX Corporation responds to the need for a rapid, non-invasive, and accurate screening test to identify impairment arising from drugs, including Marijuana. Initial research and patented technology were completed at Arizona State University and Barrow Neurological Institute. Follow-up studies have been conducted at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, Columbia/New York State Psychiatric Institute, and Mayo Clinic followed by field trials.

The use of medicinal and recreational Marijuana has grown substantially. It is well-accepted that urine tests reveal past use but do not indicate whether a person is currently impaired. That’s a big problem for employers who suspect an employee is currently impaired. The effects of marijuana on the brain generally disappear after 6 hours. It’s employee impairment on the job that poses the greatest risk, not an employee’s past use.

ZXEREX is a neuroscience data analytics company that has integrated artificial intelligence and machine learning into a solution that identifies changes in how the brain controls a person’s eye movements. Being impaired by a psychoactive drug is like having a problem with brain function, which is why ZXEREX neuroscientists invented a novel way to identify “temporary neurologic impairment” during the time the drug alters the function of the oculomotor system, rapidly, accurately, and objectively.

ZXEREX delivers a very disruptive impairment detection screening technology, IMPAIR-ID™ that solves the problem by identifying current impairment. When combined with a workplace employee impairment management system, IMPAIR-ID adds an objective indicator that can be used to manage risk.

ZXEREX believes that a safe workplace will be made even safer with early detection of impairment by monitoring changes that arise from drug use.

IMPAIR-ID addresses the issue of impairment as opposed to drug tests that detect the presence of a substance in the body. For Marijuana, impairment creates a challenge because the drug remains detectable in body fluids for days and even weeks, long after any signs of impairment disappear. That is the reason why a positive Marijuana test does not necessarily indicate impairment.

This technology identifies impairment and alerts supervisory personnel regarding the need for intervention. The bottom line is that a safe work environment protects everyone, employees, the company, customers, and the brand.

When combined with a company’s in-house safety program, identifying impairment helps to safeguard employees and others in the workplace. Once employees realize that this screening can be done rapidly and at any time, it’s more likely that employees will not show up impaired or become impaired while on the job. As news spreads in the workforce, the availability of IMPAIR-ID will help to deter drug use in critical hours before arriving at work and even while there.

As part of a company’s safety program, this breakthrough technology will help to prevent catastrophic losses often associated with high-risk job assignments.

Adopting this proactive approach to impairment can help to reduce absenteeism, workplace injury, and casualty losses while helping to improve overall productivity.

