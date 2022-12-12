How Mehta Media Helps Scale Businesses and Professionals in the Solar Industry

On a mission to gain back people's trust for marketing agencies, specifically within the solar industry, Mehta Media is reshaping the status quo and introducing an innovative take on marketing where clients are not only served but heard and prioritized above anything else. Founded by Akshay Mehta, the company equips solar professionals with the necessary tools they need to harness awareness, remain relevant in today's digitally-dominated marketing landscape, and become the top-of-mind experts for solar energy in their communities.

Mehta Media is home to some of the most seasoned marketing experts in the field, covering areas such as SEO, website design, social media marketing, influencer marketing and partnerships, branding, lead management using various CRM platforms, and establishing a strong online presence through a combination of content creation, editing, posting, and other techniques.

"We only work with one client within a 50-mile radius, so all the leads we generate for you are yours only, not shared," Akshay said. On top of that, the company targets all areas its clients service, pre-qualifies and vets every lead and appoints them directly on clients' calendars.

Mehta Media upholds transparency and authenticity; hence it has cemented both values into its core. Sure, generating results is important, but the company believes that getting to the finish line is also as important. Therefore, Mehta Media develops transparent and authentic marketing strategies that deliver the best results, including high-quality leads, and provide clients with free resources, such as animated logos, business profiles, marketing videos, and a solar design app, to name a few, to strengthen their marketing strategies to close more deals and equip solar professionals with techniques that increase conversion rates.

"We provide strategic marketing services tailored to the solar professionals' region, space, area, city, county, and state that generate higher quality leads that are educated, so they are easier to convert, all while we overdeliver on our promises," said Akshay. "Along with this, we equip the professional with free tools to empower their prospects and place the professional as a trusted advisor in their market," he added.

Akshay has always been passionate about developing solutions that ultimately make people's lives easier in every way he can. With the apparent effects of the overuse of natural resources to generate energy, solar power has greatly helped the world harness energy in a sustainable and harmless manner. Together with his team at Mehta Media, the visionary is helping professionals in the solar industry scale their businesses or grow their careers and ultimately reach more clients for the greater good. His progressive, holistic, and humane take on marketing also lifts prejudice and stains brought upon the marketing profession, believing that setting the bar higher would encourage everyone else in the industry to develop authentic solutions that help achieve more significant causes than profit alone.

"I noticed a cookie cutter formula being implemented in the industry, revolving around the agency owners' goals and needs versus the users, yielding not only terrible results but a bad image for marketing agencies in the Solar space," the founder said. "Being a marketing agency owner myself looking to break into the Solar industry, I knew I had to do something different, genuine, and cost-effective that targeted the users' pain points in order to establish my brand and gain trust. I decided to study the market and understand core problems to develop realistic and reliable solutions, and that is what we ended up doing," he added.

In line with its objective for a cleaner energy space, Mehta Media also dedicates itself to planting 25 trees every month, having planted over a thousand since its inception. In the future, it aims to increase its monthly goal to planting 1000 trees every single month, worldwide.

