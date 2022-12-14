Ibanera Announces Partnership with Cross River to Power Payments Capabilities

Ibanera LLC Cross River

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ibanera, a global banking and payments company, today announced the launch of its new partnership with Cross River, a technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, to power Ibanera’s digital banking platform and payments capabilities with its API driven platform and proprietary banking core.

“We are excited to partner with Cross River to provide businesses and payment companies with the tools and APIs in this fast-evolving market,” said Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera. “The combined capabilities of our companies create immediate market value as modern banking products enhance the speed and lower the costs of commerce, allowing businesses to scale as necessary.”

Ibanera’s partnership with Cross River provides seamless integration and end-to- end automation so businesses of any size can accept ACH, wire and RTP account funding, payment distributions and payment collections. These services provide businesses with the payment options necessary for scalability and pave the way for future collaborations between the organizations.

“With the ability to expand payment rails and use cases, Ibanera provides businesses with the optionality and scalability necessary for our non-stop and ever- evolving world,” said Keith Vander Leest, Head of Payments at Cross River. “We’re thrilled to support Ibanera’s platform and their efforts to improve financial access and affordability for businesses worldwide.”

Ibanera’s robust set of digital banking solutions allow institutions and the businesses they serve to operate more efficiently by increasing speed of onboarding and transacting while lowering cost when compared to traditional methods. Cross River is known for its leading technology infrastructure and strong focus on regulatory compliance and consumer protection.

About Ibanera

Ibanera is a global digital banking platform. We develop tailored fintech solutions for banks, corporations and entrepreneurs worldwide. Ibanera specializes in banking, cross- border payments, currency conversion, mobile banking, and merchant services. Ibanera has leveraged strategic partnerships with ComplyAdvantage and Jumio to expand Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance programs. Regulated in the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore, Ibanera positions itself as a competitive fintech leader with a credible global footprint. For more information, visit www.ibanera.com.

About Cross River

Cross River provides technology infrastructure powering the future of financial services. Leveraging its proprietary real-time banking core, Cross River delivers innovative and scalable embedded payments, cards, lending and crypto solutions to millions of consumers and businesses. Cross River is backed by leading investors and serves the world’s most essential fintech and technology companies. Together with its partners, Cross River is reshaping global finance and financial inclusion. Member FDIC. Find out more at www.crossriver.com.