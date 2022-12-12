LEADING BOARD MEMBER AND COMMISSIONER DR. ANTONIUS ALIJOYO NAMED DCRO INSTITUTE REGIONAL DIRECTOR FOR THE ASEAN REGION
Antonius Alijoyo
Dr. Alijoyo and David R. Koenig extend their collaborations which began more than 20 years ago.
Anton is among the most highly respected leaders in the corporate governance and risk governance fields across the ASEAN region.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today that Dr. Antonius Alijoyo of Jakarta, Indonesia, has been named Regional Director for the ASEAN region.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Dr. Alijoyo’s extensive experience includes more than three decades of leadership in risk management and corporate governance. He is a board member of AIG Indonesia, where he serves as Chair of the Audit Committee and chairs the Board Risk Committee for PT Tokio Marine Life Indonesia. In addition, Dr. Alijoyo is the chair of the Indonesia Risk Management Professional Association, the Institute of Compliance Professionals Indonesia, the Enterprise Risk Management Academy, the National Mirror Committee TC-262 of ISO 31000, the National Technical Committee 03-10 for ISO 31000, and a Member of the Supervisory Board for the Indonesia Institute for Director and Commissioner. He is also the founder and chair of various governance, risk management, compliance, and sustainability associations.
His past board experience includes serving as a member of the Risk Management Committee for Lembaga Penjamin Simpanan, a member of the Audit Committee for PT Indokordsa Tbk, PT Serasi Auto Raya – Astra Group, and PT Multi Bintang Indonesia Tbk, among others. Dr. Alijoyo earned his Ph.D. in Economics from Universitas Katolik Parahyangan, his MBA and Magister Manajemen in Corporate Finance from the PPM School of Management, and has attended programs at Said Business School (University of Oxford), MIT Sloan School of Management, and Judge Business School (University of Cambridge).
"Anton is among the most highly respected leaders in the corporate governance and risk governance fields across the ASEAN region," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "It has been my pleasure to keynote several events with him as we both seek to advance the positive governance of risk-taking across the region – something that will accelerate with this new relationship," he continued.
“It is a great honor to accept the role and work together with David and DCRO Institute to move further in the ASEAN region,” said Antonius Alijoyo.
In his role as Regional Director - ASEAN, Dr. Alijoyo will lead outreach and engagement to individuals, companies, exchanges, regulators, and prospective partners on behalf of the DCRO Institute and in partnership with the Enterprise Risk Management Academy (ERMA).
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and our flagship course, The Board Members’ Course on Risk®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn