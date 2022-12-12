North Carolina Department of Commerce Accepting Applications from State Government Agencies, Nonprofits for Work-Based Learning Grants

Raleigh, N.C.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce is now accepting applications from other state agencies and non-profit organizations for special grants designed to help small businesses train workers. The department’s Workforce Solutions division is making up to $2 million available for these grants, from federal funds allocated to North Carolina through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Our First in Talent strategic economic development plan calls upon us to support the recovery, growth, and development of small businesses and entrepreneurs across North Carolina, including those in rural and disadvantaged communities,” N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said. “As part of that effort, we look forward to using these innovative grants to help small businesses meet their talent needs through work-based learning.”

With these American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Business Work-Based Learning Grants, organizations or agencies can help employers with fewer than 25 employees, by providing On-the-Job Training (OJT), Incumbent Worker Training and Work Experience internships. Grant applicants are encouraged to place a special emphasis on historically underutilized businesses, industries significantly impacted by the pandemic, or businesses located in Tier 1 or Tier 2 counties.

The deadline to apply is January 13, 2023. For guidelines and instructions on how to apply, read this grant document from the Division of Workforce Solutions.

The source of funding for these grants is the State Fiscal Recovery Fund (SFRF), a component of the American Rescue Plan Act which provides $5.4 billion to North Carolina to help turn the tide on the pandemic, address its economic fallout, and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery. The N.C. General Assembly appropriated the SFRF in the 2021 Appropriations Act (Session Law 2021-180).

In November, the Department of Commerce awarded special grants to 11 local workforce development boards from the same funding source. Local workforce boards are not eligible to apply for these new grants.

For more details on this grant opportunity, visit the operational guidance notice page on the N.C. Commerce website.